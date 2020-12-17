Essence wins integrated media AOR for Purplle

Essence, a global data and measurement-driven media agency which is part of GroupM, today announced that it has been awarded an integrated media agency of record duties for beauty and personal care e-commerce platform Purplle in India. Led out of Mumbai, Essence’s mandate will include strategy, analytics, media planning, media activation and content innovation for Purplle’s brand marketing campaigns offline and online.

Launched in 2012, Purplle is an early mover in the online beauty and personal care marketplace. The platform showcases cosmetic, skincare, haircare and wellness products, as well as fragrances and accessories from over 800 leading brands around the world. In addition, it offers digitally-native private label beauty brands including Purplle and Good Vibes.

“As a key player in the online beauty and wellness segment, it is essential to connect effectively with the burgeoning consumer base in the ever-evolving beauty landscape. Essence’s expertise in the media ecosystem will help us reach the right set of audiences, and engage with them through both new age and traditional mediums. This strategic partnership will help drive the next phase of transformation and growth for Purplle,” said Manish Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, Purplle.

“The team at Purplle has been building an impressive online space and shopping destination for beauty and wellness needs. With our new partnership, we are looking forward to helping Purplle further scale its efforts and accelerate its business growth. Leveraging Essence’s expertise in data, analytics and measurement, as well as experience with fast-growing, technology-driven direct-to-consumer brands, we are excited to create even more valuable experiences for Purplle’s existing and future customers,” said Atrayee Chakraborty, Vice President, Media Planning, India, Essence.

Purplle joins Essence’s rapidly expanding portfolio of clients in India, which includes Airtel, Britannia, Faces Canada, Flipkart, Games24x7, Google, Honda motorcycles and scooters, Livspace, Mamaearth, Melorra, Vedantu, Wakefit and Zee5.