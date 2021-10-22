Eno collaborates with Facebook to drive engagement with rural audiences

As part of this leg, Eno will be rolling out a series of digital Comics and Animation videos on the Facebook family of apps and target millions of rural and small-town Hindi speaking audiences

GSK Consumer Healthcare’s antacid brand, Eno continues to focus on driving penetration in media dark rural markets through its digital collaboration with Facebook’s geo targeting capabilities. In driving further engagement with Rural audiences, the brand has opened up a unique manner of storytelling by introducing the brand message of “6 second relief from acidity” through the voice and medium of the iconic Chacha Choudhary Comics.

This collaboration strengthens Eno ongoing focus on the rural audience. As part of this leg, Eno will be rolling out a series of digital Comics and Animation videos on the Facebook family of apps and target millions of Rural and Small-town Hindi speaking audiences. The Chacha Choudhary characters, Chacha Choudhary and Sabu, while resonating perfectly with the brand’s personality, also provide a very authentic voice to all of Eno’s key messages – Quick Relief, and Product Superiority.

Each comic strip will depict Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu, accompanying one another and playfully competing with others while eating samosas and kachoris, and dealing with the condition of acidity with Eno as a quick relief solution and building the product superiority.

Speaking on the partnership, Anurita Chopra, Head of Marketing, GSK Consumer Healthcare said, The Rural markets are absolutely critical to win for a brand like Eno. This involves reaching more people, increasing brand penetration but also speaking to our audiences in a culturally relevant way. We are quite certain that the visual storytelling format amplified by the much-loved Chacha Choudhary world will allow to talk to our audiences authentically”

Speaking about the association, Arun Srinivas, Director, Global Business Group, Facebook India, said, "With more than 430 million people using Facebook every month in India, we offer the ability for our advertisers to reach their desired audience across the country. We know from external studies that the rural internet population is growing faster than the urban one, and we see increased interest from businesses to build for small towns and rural India. We’ve partnered with Eno previously as well to drive successful campaigns for rural India, and with this new one, Eno has the unique opportunity combine nuances around popular culture with targeted messaging to achieve strong business outcomes."

Speaking about the collaboration, Jyoti Pran, CMO Pran’s Features said: We are happy to partner with ENO to craft a unique infotainment “digital comic” with ever popular cartoon series Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu and Raka. Through this association we aim to entertain our comic loving readers, while integrating the benefits of Eno in everyday life. The legacy of Chacha Chaudhary continues as India’s most iconic cartoon character for the past 61 years through its comics, animation series and now talking comics.

