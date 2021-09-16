Disney+ Hotstar signs actor Ram Charan as brand ambassador for South

Actor Ram Charan is not just ruling his fans’ hearts but also the charts with back-to-back magnum opus films to his name. With his active presence on social media, netizens are happy that they get a glimpse of the star often off late. It is quite known that Ram Charan is a private person and takes up projects and advertisements only after due diligence.

Ram Charan has given a thumbs up to be the brand ambassador of Disney+ Hotstar. Furthermore, sources have confirmed that he signed the contract for a whopping amount of Rs. 5 crores.



A source quotes, “This is a huge deal as it’s the first time that such a large OTT platform is collaborating with a superstar for the same. The numbers are also fixed at astonishingly high figures highlighting the power of brand Ram Charan. He has surpassed all boundaries in terms of reach with this association.”



With RRR, Acharya and #RC15 round the corner, Ram Charan has become a sought-after star for movies and advertisements. With King Khan being the Disney Hotstar ambassador for the Northern part of the country, Ram Charan is going to be for the south.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)