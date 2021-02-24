Deepika Padukone roped in as brand ambassador of Levi's

The actor will headline the brand's new campaign, which focuses on an all-new range of fashion fits

Levi’s® has announced a strategic partnership with actor Deepika Padukone. She will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on an all-new range of fashion fits from Levi’s®.

Commenting on the association, Deepika Padukone said: “Authenticity, Originality and Honesty are values that the brand has been built on and are values I identify with the most! For those unaware, I have always been jeans and t-shirt kind of girl. The right pair of jeans not only make me feel comfortable but also confident! I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be associating with one of the world’s most iconic brands-Levi’s®.”

On having Padukone on board as ‘Global Brand Ambassador’ Sanjeev Mohanty, Managing Director- South Asia & MENA - Levi’s® commented: “We are absolutely thrilled, Deepika’s personality shines through a balance of being bold, authentic, true and uncompromising that perfectly fits with our brand values. She is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and women globally. With her on-board, we are confident of strengthening the brand further especially when we are strongly focusing on leading the women’s category.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)