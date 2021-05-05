'By being present on alternate platforms, we want to ensure bigger trust in Vedix'

Vedix Business Head Jatin Gujrati shares that the brand will be expanding its digital sales channel further this year along with bringing 100+ new SKUs to the market

The customised Ayurvedic offering of Hyderabad-based The IncNut Lifestyle, Vedix has recently launched its flagship haircare products on Amazon, in a bid to achieve its goal of doubling its revenues this year. The brand will soon be available on other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Nykaa soon, along with launching its own app.

Speaking about the move, in a recent interaction with exchange4media.com, Vedix Business Head Jatin Gujrati, said that they wanted to be present across all the touchpoints where today’s customers are looking for authentic, high-quality Ayurvedic products at affordable prices.

He added, “We started a little over two years ago with the aim to support the growing awareness about customised Ayurvedic solutions across the Indian markets. Our prior experience of working on a digital lifestyle platform and several other brands helped us curate these highly accurate products based on the user’s prakruti. And we already have a 65% return rate on our customers. Now we want to expand to a larger base and it only makes sense to expand our sales channel.”

But how will the accuracy of offering a highly customised range of products be possible on other ecommerce platforms? To this Gujrati replied, “We realised that whenever a person comes to any D2C website for his or her first purchase, they are usually very skeptical of ordering things. By being present on alternate platforms, we want to ensure a bigger trust in our products that suit a wide variety of hair and scalp conditions. The SKUs we have put out there are based on problems rather than just prakruti. There are 35 possible combinations that a buyer can make based on their specific hair care needs. And we are positive that once the users try our products from there, they will be tempted to come to our website for not just purchases but also for consultations from our experts.”

Gujrati added that he understands the challenge to make a presence on a crowded marketplace like Amazon, but the products' quality and affordable pricing will help them grow there as well.

He explained, “When you look at the Ayurvedic range of products today, either they are very premium and highly priced or their quality is not up to the mark. We broke this trend by introducing products that are not only a hundred percent authentic but are at a much lower price than any other high-end brands. We are making good Ayurveda affordable by bringing high efficiency at good price points.”

Along with expanding its sales channels, the brand is also extensively working on expanding its product range and also venturing into key foreign markets like the GCC countries and the US.

Gujrati highlighted, “We started with over 100+ SKUs in haircare space and recently added about 150 more with our new skincare range. By the end of this year, we are planning to launch our wellness and body care ranges as well. So we are aiming to have around 350+ SKUs in the market.”

All of this will be supported by a robust marketing strategy that is still under development. “Marketing has played a key role in making us profitable within such a short period of time. We are spending close to 3-4 crores per month on our marketing activities and are highly active on social media. Going ahead, we want to expand our efforts more and get much stronger on programmatic and affiliate marketing too. It is supported by a great push on the branding side too and we are also in the process of bringing an agency on board to help us with the further journey. We are also excited to explore traditional and offline marketing soon. We might be coming up with our first high-decibel campaign by early September if the situation in the country normalises,” he rounded off.

