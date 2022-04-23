Consumers want brands to be accountable and transparent: Report

Red Lab’s 4th report in its Google Trends 2021 series says that 80% of Indian respondents said it was important to find a trusted source of information, compared with before COVID-19

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 23, 2022 7:20 PM  | 2 min read
Consumers

Red Lab has released the 4th report in its Google Trends 2021 series. The report says: “In 2021, the pandemic further exposed the dangerous consequences of misinformation, spurring governments across the region to enact “fake news” laws.”

With online misinformation and data breaches on the rise, consumers are more sceptical than ever, the report has found. “Wary of being misled and savvier about their choices, they’re also more proactive about finding trustworthy sources, using Search to fact-check claims, scrutinize brand values and ensure authenticity from the brands they choose to engage with.”

The report further says that 80% of Indian respondents said it was now more important to find a trusted source of information, compared with before COVID-19.

Some other key findings are:

  • Consumers, especially Gen Zers, are now more conscious about the mix of both facts and misinformation that can be found online. People are not only savvier about what they see on the internet, but are willing to proactively seek out accurate information on their own terms. Searches reflect these growing anxieties, with consumers looking for ways to guard against the increasing pervasiveness of fraud and scams.
  • As data breaches reached an all-time high in 2021,24 searches related to privacy also continued to rise alongside people’s growing concerns about their digital safety. 64% of Indians research products before making a purchase to ensure they get the right product or service that meets their needs.
  • Consumers today don’t just check the list of ingredients on a label, they want brands to be accountable and transparent at every step of their value chain, including sourcing, production and corporate sustainability policies.

