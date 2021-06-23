Concept Communication wins creative mandate for SBI 

The appointment is the outcome of a multi-agency pitch process

Concept Communication has been awarded the creative mandate for the State Bank of India.

Over the next two years, Concept Communication’s IMC team, with Madan Mohan as strategy head and Rachanah Roy as creative head, will harness their expertise to yield path breaking and impactful outcomes for the State Bank of India.

Concept Communication’s Integrated Marketing Communications Solutions is the cornerstone of Concept Communication’s equity and they maintain a great standard of business ethics and transparency. Be it impactful print campaigns, exciting new launches, clutter breaking television commercials, awe-inspiring events, water-tight media plans, or viral digital campaigns, they aim to create a disruption and set an upward growth trajectory for the brands.

The scope of work entails Strategy; Positioning; Brand identity; Creative, and Design for their initiatives across all media TV; Radio; Print; OOH and Digital media. Furthermore, it includes all internal communications and stakeholders’ communications.

The appointment is the outcome of a multi-agency pitch process that saw approximately 15 agencies, including the incumbent Rediffusion; R.K. Swamy; Creative Land Asia; Famous; Dentsu among others.

