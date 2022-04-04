Cadbury Dairy Milk gets all the love for making ground staff real heroes this IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a big battleground for brands with around a hundred advertisers competing for the eyeballs of millions of cricket fans. The brand clutter during the league is simply unmatched. However, there are a few brands that go an extra mile to break this clutter and stand out of the box with their creative and thoughtful campaigns.

One such brand has been Cadbury Dairy Milk, which has turned sponsors for the much-unexpected part of the game: the ground staff this year.

As a part of this initiative, the brand has introduced efforts focused on treating the ground staff at par with the cricketers, making them the real stars of the tournament. This includes best-in-class travel, accommodation, taking care of their nutritional needs and providing customized jerseys designed by renowned Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta, throughout the season. The campaign has been curated with Ogilvy and Wavemaker, the long-standing agency partners for Cadbury Dairy Milk.

The netizens are loving this initiative by Cadbury, supporting the unseen heroes of the game; Check tweets:

Great gesture by Cadbury to the game of Cricket s unsung Heroes, the Ground Staff who were always been overlooked and never given their due.



Well done Cadbury ?? pic.twitter.com/3ClUSpMqtd — Suvhraitzme (@SubhraranjanSe1) March 31, 2022

whoever came up with this idea from the #Cadbury Mondelz marketing team for #CadburyDairyMilk needs to be applauded. Not only for supporting and recognising the ground staff .... but also for marketing the brand at a much cheaper rate... ? https://t.co/UBuOuAv9GU — TheBoldOne (@TheBoldOne77) March 31, 2022

This is a beautiful gesture by Cadbury Dairy Milk to look after the ground staff for their great work during the IPL season.pic.twitter.com/ChTH8vGKrr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 29, 2022

The industry insiders have been lauding the initiative by the brand, calling it a path-breaking moment in IPL advertising.

Brand-Nomics MD Viren Razdan says, “I love the initiative; first and foremost the ode to the unknown soldiers behind the glitz and glamour is a great thought. Cadbury reinforces its positioning as a moment of joy to share and reach out to express your emotions. Most certainly builds the brand's stock of EQ ( emotional quotient).

“While brands like Cadbury work across ages but if your reference is to a younger lot this works spot on especially the ‘ woke police’ which has this generation either engaged or actively aware. This campaign has the potential to powerfully engage and build this beyond just cricket IPL to the faceless behind the scene people.”

Pink Lemonade Founder Tina Garg agrees as feels that the brand will surely succeed in building business through the campaign., “Going off-beat and thinking of unsung heroes will get eyeballs from where no one else is looking. I think the brand has leveraged the opportunity that IPL brings to the advertisers pretty well. Personally, I love marketing with a purpose, and Cadbury Dairy Milk has done a great job.”

Speaking about the TVCs, she adds, “The videos are simple and definitely spark curiosity about the whole initiative.”

White Rivers Media Shrenik Gandhi feels that the campaign is a clutter-breaking and empowering one. “The initiative is really good and I feel other brands should also get motivated and do something beyond the regular. I really hope that this doesn’t remain a one-time effort from the brand and goes beyond IPL as well.”

However, a brand expert, on the condition of anonymity, points out the campaign looks like it has been created for marketers & awards and not for the consumer. “I love the initiative but it would be disappointing if it turns out to be a mere marketing campaign. I hope that the brand goes beyond just promoting the ‘do good’ factor during the IPL and then drops it. It must go further and look at more sports, in fact, other events too.”

