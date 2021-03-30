Bajaj Allianz Life & Ayushmann Khurrana celebrate diversity of thoughts on Holi

The brand's #BuraNaMano digital campaign preaches the importance of being united despite our differences in thoughts and opinions

Updated: Mar 30, 2021 8:47 AM
Bajaj Allianz Life

On the occasion of Holi, Bajaj Allianz Life released a digital campaign #BuraNaMano featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, its brand ambassador. The one-minute video brings out the message of celebrating the diversity in thoughts and perspective around us. Just as different colours make the festival more beautiful, the campaign is also about how the several different ideas and thoughts we all have, make us a diverse, yet collective unit, which can co-exist with different thoughts. 

Ayushmann Khurrana who is known for spreading socially relevant messages through his choice of films has promoted the powerful and topical message of #BuraNaMano by the brand. 

Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life said, “The campaign reflects on widely prevalent behaviour about strong resistance to engage divergent views quite evident on WhatsApp groups, social media or even family dinner table. #BuraNaMano campaign celebrates the power of co-existence of contrasting views which enable us to find creative solutions for our collective lifegoals.”

