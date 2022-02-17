'Awareness of the brand goes down if the company focuses on short term profits'

The Pitch Madison Advertising Report, 2022, was unveiled on Wednesday. According to the report, the biggest jump was seen in digital in 2021. Digital has grown by a phenomenal 50% taking digital AdEx to Rs 25,438 crore with a share of 34%, just 4 percentage points lower than the largest medium TV. While digital has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 27% in the last 10 years.

The panel at the event discussed the topic - 'Does the Stock market reward Brands who sacrifice Brand Building for short term profits?' The session was moderated by Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO Madison Media and OOH, along with panellists B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd., Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, Ceat Ltd., and Mahalakshmi Narayanaswamy, Editor – Moneycontrol, who had an in-depth discussion on ad spends and its correlation with the stock market.

B Thiagrajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd., said, “Today, I am not surprised at all with the markets exploding. Being in this industry for many years, I have seen a vast change in the dynamics of its growth. I believe that today, the stock market behaves the way we deliver, instead the other way round.”

Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, Ceat Ltd said, “By looking at the reality, we have to strike a balance. The awareness level of the brand goes down if we focus on the short term profits. The buck stops at the executive team which looks for the final solution which suits fits best for the brand.”

As per the PMAR 2022 report, Print is expected to add as much as Rs 18,750 crore and achieve a growth rate of 13%, followed by outdoor which should add Rs 2,955 crore resulting in a growth of 36%. Cinema is to achieve a growth rate of 267%, which will take Cinema AdEx to Rs 500 crore. This is half of what cinema advertising was during pre-Covid levels in 2019.

"As it turns out, there is absolutely zero correlation between ad spends and stock market returns. We can say this by looking at several such numbers. As a private company, debentures space exploded due to easy money. A brand is supposed to deliver for the company, the entire story comes back to the same thing, which is the narrative of the brand,” said Mahalakshmi Narayanaswamy, Editor, Money Control.

Radio is touted to achieve a growth rate of 10% in 2022. This will take Radio AdEx to Rs 1,910 crore. TV AdEx is set to grow by 14% to close at Rs. 32,100 crore. One must remember that these high growth rates are projected for Print, Outdoor, and Radio because of high de-growth rates for these media in 2020.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)