AU Bank partners with Vserv to give innovative spin to ad campaign ‘Badlaav Humse Hai’

Vserv cracked an innovative engagement for AU Bank’s campaign by creating an ad unit completely covering the users' screen to look like an incoming video call from Bollywood actor Aamir Khan himself!

AU Small Finance Bank has been delivering its strong positioning around path-breaking transformations in banking with its recent brand campaign - Badlaav Humse Hai. The Bank has been focusing on driving its unique value proposition around its digital banking platform – AU 0101 and have also reeled in popular Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani as their brand ambassadors.

To help the brand in accomplishing its brand objective, Vserv’s creative wing - Vserv Ad Labs developed an Impactful Rich Media solution based on the following insights:

1) Video calls are very common across all segments of society.

2) Celebrity endorsements have an extremely positive impact on the user’s purchase behavior.

In line with the above insights, the team cracked an innovative engagement for AU Bank’s campaign by creating an ad unit completely covering the users' screen to look like an incoming Video call from the ace Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan himself! Featuring the ‘green answer call’ icon, the ad coaxed users to interact (tap) and answer this call from the Bollywood star. Upon interaction, it automatically starts playing the bank’s video ad featuring Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani informing users about the monthly interest payout feature on AU Savings Account. The ad also enabled users to initiate the online account opening process powered by a state-of-the-art Video Banking service.

This innovative and relatable ad format struck an interesting chord with the bank’s target audience and even received notable admiration on their social media handles. The full-screen ad featuring a call from Aamir Khan had a surprise element that evoked a sense of curiosity amongst users driving them to engage with it.

Incoming Video Call----------------Brand Ad------------------Call-to-action

Akshay Tapase, Senior Vice President - Digital Marketing, AU Bank said, “Badlaav Humse Hai campaign has helped AU Bank brand grow multifold across multiple brand track metrics over the past 6 months. Partnership with Vserv has helped us in leveraging basic consumer insights to deliver highly engaging & innovative content on digital media to drive brand consideration across our relevant target audience.”

Dippak Khurana, CEO & Co-founder of Vserv said, "We are extremely happy to have enabled AU Bank with our out-of-the-box innovative solution for their mobile campaign. Instantly establishing a connection between the consumer and the brand, our unique innovation of coupling the Brand Ambassador and the Video calling factor added amazing power to their display campaign. Excited for our future association with the brand and see what our Vserv Ad Labs will innovate next for them.”

