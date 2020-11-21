Aqualite makes 'comfort' the focus in new campaign

Aqualite launched its new brand campaign #ComfortDikhtaHai targeting Indians across diverse age groups. The new ad campaign has been Known for their footwear range of PU, EVA and printed hawai chappals, Aqualite's new ad campaign highlights its commitment to comfort and style. Known for its wide range of footwear with a footbed that provides superior cushioning, alignment and arch support the brand is the preferred choice amongst consumers across the country.

#ComfortDikhtaHai marketing campaign has been developed and conceptualized by Kolkata based ad agency Shreyansh Innovations. Starting today, the 60 second TVC will be aired in major TV Channels. With an aim to reach out to masses across all language, the lyrics of the new ad campaign has been written by renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar. The jingle will be available across multiple languages with renowned Bollywood singer Piyush Mishra singing it in Hindi, Zubeen Garg in Assamese , Roopam Islam in Bengali and the multi- talented LV Revanth singing it in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The campaign will further be leveraged through other mediums including print ads which will be aired nationally followed with outdoor and BTL level activations in Bihar, UP, and in store communication.

Launching the new brand campaign, Davinder Kumar Gupta, MD, Aqualite said “Over the years, Aqualite has invested in understanding the needs, tastes and preferences of Indian customers. Aqualite Research Institute is a testament to our commitment to our Indian customers who are looking for comfortable footwear. At the Aqualite Research Institute, our experts scientifically study our customers' feet and develop products which are not only affordable and made of high quality but are also skin friendly, cost effective and have perfect pattern and size.”

He further added “The thought behind #ComfortDikhtaHai campaign is to highlight Aqualite’s commitment to deliver best comfort for your feet. The campaign resonates with our motto of bringing comfortable footwear to Indian masses anywhere and everywhere. We are happy to be associated with a creative agency like Shreyansh Innovations, who share our vision of introducing comfortable footwear for our customers”

Sachin Bhartiya, Light House Funds, Partner said “As strategic partners to Aqualite, we are positive that the company’s commitment on comfort, innovation and quality will make them one of India’s most trusted and admired footwear brand. Through its contemporary footwear that sets benchmarks in comfort, affordability and style, Aqualite is empowering Indian masses across the country. The #ComfortDikhtaHai campaign will resonate with consumers since it stands for what the brand has been consistently focussing on for all these years”

Debdarsan Dutta, Creative Head. Shreyansh Innovations said “We are proud to partner with a brand like Aqualite which has inspired us with a great product that completely fulfills its commitment of producing comfortable footwear which are probably the best in its class. Our main task was to make the core Aqualite benefit of comfortable footwear resonate with the masses. We sought to do it by eschewing the much-bandied celebrity endorsement route and stand out from the clutter by representing our comfort premise through the relatable visual metaphor of a cushion / pillow. Adding to this visual delight, the comfort story is further complemented by a likeable audio track. We are confident that #ComfortDikhtahai will sit as comfortably with our audiences as Aqualite footwear does on your feet!”