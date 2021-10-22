Sparx unveils 'Sparx – it’s in me' campaign featuring Akshay Kumar

Sparx, the sport shoe brand, has taken to revitalise itself this season with a refreshed, racy, turbo charged communication campaign-themed “Sparx – It’s In Me” created by DDB Mudra. A shout-out for youngsters, it urges them to push their boundaries, overcome their doubts, and seek out their inner potential. The campaign anthem –‘Mujhme hai na’- aims to connect with the spirit of the youth and rise as voice of a young, optimistic India.

Brand Ambassador Superstar Akshay Kumar launched the high octane campaign for Sparx which shows him on a film set, inspiring a young person to realise his innate potential and take a bold step into the new by participating as his co -star in an action sequence during the shoot.

The campaign is heavily promoted on television and digital platforms supported by billboard and newspaper advertising pan India.

To catch the young eyeballs a slew of digital influencers from various fields urge the youth to take the ‘It’s in Me’ challenge and showcase their best talent, aiming to snowball the activity into a chain reaction.

Other highly entertaining pieces like the influencer unboxing videos, behind-the-scenes-videos of the making of the film, a one-of-a-kind Shoe Shake challenge that prompts people to observe social distancing norms, make the entirety of the brand’s new digital ecosystem.

Brand Sparx has gone all out to win visibility and space at major retail outlets with an innovative point of sale merchandise. Available at over 400 EBOs and at leading footwear stores Sparx Autumn Winter range spoils you for choice with its collection of running, walking and casual shoes for men and women in the latest designs. The products are also available online at www.relaxofootwear.com.

Speaking on the launch of new campaign, Gaurav Dua, Executive Director said, “We are feeling very excited on the launch of Sparx #ItsInMe campaign with Akshay Kumar. The brand communication tugs at the core of the youth urging them to quash any self-doubts and seek out the best in themselves. We are confident that this thought will help brand Sparx built a deeper relationship with our consumers”.

