Bata unveils digital campaign for its latest range of sneakers

Bata India Limited, India’s footwear company, announced the launch of a new digital campaign ‘Unlimited Sneakers at Bata’ that offers the latest trendy collection of Sneakers for various occasions. Aimed at offering the young and young at heart a wide choice of sneakers, the collection offers more than 300 styles of sneakers from 9 brands. The campaign is led with a groovy digital film that showcases youngsters sporting comfortable sneakers from Bata for different occasions in their life. From the stylish North Star sneakers for college to Power sneakers for workout sessions to Hush Puppies sneakers for office meetings to Bata Red Label for date nights, whatever be the occasion, one can find a sneaker for every occasion at Bata.

With people gravitating more towards Sneakers and activewear, the brand has been witnessing a consistent increase in demand for sneakers. In tandem with this, Bata has revamped its portfolio in India to include 300+ sneakers under 9 brands under one roof. This consists of a wide selection of sneakers from brands like Bata, Bata Red Label, Bata 3D, Power, North Star, Weinbrenner, Bata Comfit, Hush Puppies, and Naturalizer.

Commenting on the new digital film, Anand Narang, Vice-President – Marketing and Customer Services, Bata India Limited said: “Sneakers are the most versatile category of footwear owing to their compelling blend of style and comfort and therefore have always been high on priority for the youngsters and the and the young at heart. Be it fitness or a social catch-up with friends or just party hopping, whatever be the occasion we always look for the right sneaker. Aligned with this, we have strengthened our range to include Power’s performance sneakers, Weinbrenner’s outdoor, the fashionable Bata Red Label, Bata 3D’s casual and work sneakers from Hush Puppies & Naturalizer. It is this versatility along with a variety that we communicated through the Unlimited Sneakers at Bata digital film. The tonality of the communication is peppy and fun, something that people can instantly resonate with and epitomise what Bata as a brand today stands for.”

