Mohey back with another TVC featuring Alia Bhatt

Mohey has launched a new campaign #DulhanWaaliFeeling, featuring actor Alia Bhatt. The campaign is fuelled by the emotions of the bride who recounts her memories with her parents and the apprehensions as she embarks upon a new journey in her new home and family.

The film shows a small, but significant gesture of respect towards women in a society that could create a change. Highlighting the bridal speech in the film, Alia embodies the bride of today who is determined and confident, and knows what she wants.

We believe in progressive communication, and our main goal in making this film was to deliver a powerful voice of the new age woman, and inspire women who believe to be independent, confident, and find their place in marital life equally, said Vedant Modi, CMO, Vedant Fashions Limited

Adding to the thought, Alia shared, “I absolutely love the film that we have shot together with Mohey. The film has captured the notion that brides of today should have the freedom to be themselves and should be loved for who she is regardless of the circumstances.”

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Director of Shreyansh Innovations. Shreyansh Baid said: ‘’In keeping with the spirit and positioning of Manyavar, we have tried yet again to voice the feelings of a modern-day bride. There is no better person to deliver this message of freedom and choice than Alia Bhatt. The bride of today wants to operate from a place of assurance and love and that's what's the ad stands for. The overwhelming response among young women for this ad is heart-warming for us.’’

