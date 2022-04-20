Allu Arjun is brand ambassador of redBus

Online bus ticketing platform redBus has roped in Tollywood sensation and ‘Pushpa’ fame, Allu Arjun, as its official brand ambassador. The actor will spearhead all major campaigns for redBus, while being the face of the brand.

redBus will soon be rolling out a full-fledged 360-degree integrated marketing campaign across TV, cinema, digital, social media, OOH platforms and redBus app, with Allu Arjun, that pivots on the narrative of “Travel Like a King”. The campaign will highlight the advantages of booking bus seats on redBus as opposed to offline or traditional booking systems that offer little control over choice of bus, seat or ticket pricing, further emphasising that the ones who travel by redBus are the “Asli Rajas” or “Real Kings”.

Arjun’s association with redBus goes back to 2017 when he was also appointed as the brand ambassador for 2 years.

As an established enterprise in the bus transport sector, redBus is at the forefront of the industry’s return to normalcy after the pandemic and is bringing in Allu Arjun to draw the attention of travellers to the brand and the sector as a whole, riding on his popularity as a sensation among the masses. Allu Arjun’s strong appeal, not just in the south, but across the country, will enable redBus to penetrate further into hinterland, marking its presence felt in every state and region. Allu Arjun joins redBus as its brand ambassador at a time that is crucial for the travel and tourism sector, the summer. After a two-year hiatus from serious and leisure travel, the nation’s impulse towards travel is currently at its peak, making it all the more pertinent for redBus to have Allu Arjun at the vanguard of communications.

Watch the TVC:

The actor has won hearts not just in India, but across several countries with his dancing prowess and action hero image. His magnum opus, ‘Pushpa’, an action drama film, released late last year, has propelled him to a new league of action stars, liked by a wider set of audience, making him the ultimate choice for redBus to engage with its audience.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)