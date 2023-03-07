All roads leading to Disney Star making TATA IPL 2023 the biggest ever on TV
With the unlocking of 200 million potential viewers with FTA channel Star Utsav Movies broadcasting 12 select matches likely to take Disney Star’s reach 500 million this season
IPL on television is the Super Bowl of India, with the medium dominating viewership by a huge margin compared to its counterpart while delivering long-lasting brand impact for advertisers. Lag-free viewing experience, collective viewing and the lean-back nature of TV viewing makes IPL a TV phenomenon.
So, what is it that makes IPL on TV the biggest platform for advertisers come summer?
Pay TV and HD Homes Grow to make TV bigger than it’s ever been:
According to multiple credible sources like BARC and CII-KPMG, Pay TV homes have grown from 163 million in 2020 to 168 million in 2023, and will continue to grow in the next 5 years. Cord cutting on the other hand, is merely 0.2% of the overall TV universe. Additionally, 400+ million TV viewers in India cannot be accessed by digital platforms, showcasing the gulf of TV scale in comparison to digital.
HD homes in India have grown to a scale 7X of connected TV. For CTV to scale in India, high speed internet connectivity is a massive challenge in addition to low CTV penetration. HD TV continues to remain by far the ideal platform for brands targeting premium audiences. Disney Star targets a reach of 90 Mn HD homes for IPL 2023.
Low cost of access to IPL on TV will drive mass viewership compared to digital: The cost of viewing the entire IPL on Star Sports in HD is just Rs.38/- for Indian households. Another advantage for Star Sports is that majority of cricket viewers in India are already subscribed to the channel. Digital on the other hand will need smartphone users to shell Rs.36 for streaming just one match in standard definition feed, with costs for streaming IPL ranging from 70x-500x of TV over the course of the tournament. The low cost of access will be another reason why TV will be where IPL is watched.
IPL Free-To-Air for the first time ever on TV
In a massive breakthrough for brands and advertisers select 12 games of IPL 2023 will be broadcasted on FTA channel Star Utsav Movies, the first time ever on TV. Star Utsav Movies is India’s third biggest channel in terms of reach with a potential of 200+ million additional audiences for brands to reach out to this IPL. The channel will boost IPL viewership on TV in the HSM region and can be a gamechanger for TV advertisers this summer.
Sports viewership on TV lead by cricket on a stellar rise: In 2022, 750+ million viewers watched live sports on television, with cricket on TV contributing to 650 million of it as per BARC. Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL has been flagbearer of the rising cricket viewership on TV, delivering a ratings growth of 36%-50% across live cricket events in the last 6-8 months. The broadcaster has even broken all-time viewership records across events like key events in the time span, showcasing that cricket on TV is not just garnering eyeballs but also growing at a fast pace.
The Unmatched Power of the Disney Star Network for IPL 2023: The league will be broadcasted LIVE on TV across the widest-ever bouquet of 22+ channels within the Disney Network which commands a market share of 30% on television. Continuing its legacy of driving regional viewership, the broadcast will feature more than ten language feeds. The network has also roped in over 100 cricket experts to create a series of customized regional content that will bring the whole country together as they bond over the love for cricket.
Scale with efficiency like none other for advertisers: The business impact of IPL on TV has been phenomenal for advertisers across categories and life-stages. In recent years, IPL coverage on Star Sports has been the biggest launchpad for numerous brands in industries such as automobiles, mobile devices, e-commerce, consumer durables and digital payments. Over the past five years, a significant 75% of B2C unicorns in India and a range of brands across various categories and stages of development have effectively utilized Star Sports' IPL coverage to achieve remarkable growth.
Samir Sethi, VP and Head of Brand Marketing at Policy Bazaar and Kaushik Thacker, Strategy and Growth at Winzo spoke to us about what IPL on Star Sports brings to the table for brands.
“Apart from helping brands build a massive reach in a short span of time, IPL on TV also helps drive immediate impact, especially for digital brands, since the mobile device is unengaged, and if a viewer likes the proposition of a brand, they can immediately check it out online, which is what we've also seen. IPL on TV can also be used to target certain segments of consumers based on affluence, by advertising either on Standard Definition or High-Definition feed. Additionally, it can be used to do a focused campaign in a key regional market, by advertising only on a particular regional language feed.” Samir Sethi, VP and Head of Brand Marketing at Policy Bazaar.
Kaushik spoke about how emerging brands and categories benefit from IPL on TV.
“IPL provides opportunity to get unparalleled instant reach that helps not just in driving the awareness, but category creation as well. Additionally, IPL also helps brands drive consideration for their products as being present on IPL on TV helps build the trust with the end consumer. For brands that are looking to drive conversions/actions out of media buy on IPL - TV makes more sense because of the 2nd screen phenomena. IPL is a mix of active and passive viewing experience. Most people consume IPL on the TV with their phones/laptops on. This helps them in quick trials of the advertisers without going out of IPL ecosystem.” Kaushik Thacker, Strategy and Growth at Winzo
IPL on TV - The Choice of Viewers: A YouGov research last year showed that 83% of viewers preferred watching sports on television due to a seamless, more immersive, and lag-free viewing experience. Add to this better audio-visual quality, no distractions from mobile notifications and the collective viewing experience with friends, colleagues, and family members that makes watching live sports on TV a clear winner.
IPL on TV is as integral to advertisers as it is to its viewers and this summer, we might see a scale like we’ve never seen before.
India’s most-watched originals for 2022 are on Disney+ Hotstar!
Add your brand to India’s watchlist by associating with the leader of OTTs
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 28, 2023 2:21 PM | 9 min read
The viewing pattern of Indian audiences has shifted significantly in recent years, with more and more people turning to digital platforms for their entertainment needs. With a large variety of original shows and movies that are loved by the audiences, India's largest OTT player Disney+ Hotstar is clearly at the forefront of this change.
According to the 'Streaming Originals in India - The 2022 Story' report released by Ormax Media, Disney+ Hotstar led the viewership of Hindi language OTT originals in India in 2022. The platform streamed seven out of the top 15-most watched original shows, leaving its rivals far behind in the viewership game. The platform's success can be attributed to its wide variety of content, which includes both Indian and international productions.
Disney+ Hotstar's original shows which made it to the top watchlist were 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness', 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach', 'The Great Indian Murder', 'Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya', 'Human', 'Anupama: Namaste America' and 'Karm Yuddh'. These shows have received unprecedented response from the viewers.
Even for original movies, India seems to be glued to Disney+ Hostar. Akshay Kumar-starrer Cuttputlli topped the charts as the most watched original Hindi film followed by A Thursday and the comedy-thriller film Govinda Naam Mera, both on Disney+ Hotstar. The seventh season of the Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan was given a special mention and was in the elite list of less than 20 properties (across formats & languages) that crossed the 20 Million views mark in 2022.
Disney+ Hotstar's strong performance in India is also a testament to the growing popularity of streaming services in the country. With its strong line up of original shows and movies it is clear that Disney+ Hotstar is well-positioned to continue its dominance in the Indian market. Apart from keeping the interest of audiences in mind with entertaining shows, the rising popularity of the platform and the quality of content paved the way for brands to reap the benefits of association with it. Through seamless associations with the platform's most-watched shows, brands can leverage the reach of the platform to unlock unprecedented returns. With a plethora of avenues for collaboration with marquee shows, Disney+ Hotstar offers a fertile ground for brands to achieve their objectives with unrivaled efficacy. Disney+ Hotstar unlocks a world of possibilities for brands seeking to establish a strong presence in the Indian market in the following ways:
In show product placements or product usage by the cast of the show:
With this, brands are able to achieve high levels of impact by seamlessly integrating their products into the show narratives. Through strategic product placements and clever usage by the show's cast, brands can forge deep connections with audiences. A good illustration of this innovative approach is the show Moving in with Malaika, where Malaika has been featured using an array of iconic brands like Dyson, Lotus Herbals, and Lakme. The result has been a resounding success, with brands able to create an indelible impression in the minds of viewers, even as they remain engrossed in the show.
Sponsor callouts and mentions by the host:
Through sponsor callouts and mentions by the show's dynamic hosts, brands can now gain both visibility and engagement. In the iconic show Koffee with Karan season 7, the host Karan Johar is seen sporting his Lenskart reading glasses before commencing the rapid-fire segment and calls for the Jaquar lights to be turned on for maximum effect lending his star power to promote brands in a natural and effective way. The result is a masterful fusion, enabling brands to establish a commanding presence in the minds of viewers in a contextual and organic manner.
Co-branded vignettes:
The power of co-branded vignettes lies in their ability to forge a deeper and more meaningful connection between brands and the shows they partner with by blending the brand's core message with the essence of the show, creating a compelling narrative that resonates with viewers on multiple levels. With co-branded vignettes, brands can create an emotional bond with their target audience, delivering a powerful message that leverages fandom beyond the show.
There are two types of vignettes that brands can use to achieve this effect: one in which the show's lead talent becomes the voice of the brand, and the other that uses existing show footage.
Take, for instance, the co-branded vignette created for Naukri.com for the hit Hotstar Special Ghar Waapsi. Disney+ Hotstar leveraged the show's existing footage to showcase the lead protagonist's job hunt journey, thereby highlighting the brand's job search capabilities.
Similarly, for Bingo!, a footage-based vignette was created for Taaza Khabar using just pack shots, cleverly associating the show's characters and their personalities with the flavors of Mad Angles.
Disney+ Hotstar enabled JeevanSathi.com to amplify their brand message by leveraging lead couples of popular shows in key markets where the main storyline revolved around a couple in love. 20 second Vignettes were shot featuring these lead couples relaying JeevanSathi.com’s core brand proposition - 'Find your life partner on JeevanSathi.com' just like they had found each other, to demonstrate the power of finding a life partner on jeevanSathi.com.
Rippl Activation - Brand showcase via interactivity:
Disney+ Hotstar Ads has set a new benchmark for viewer engagement leveraging content associations of brands. The engagement opportunity called “Rippl” was delivered for the first time on KWK 7 for MyGlamm, the leading beauty and cosmetics brand. Through this initiative, viewers were able to interact with the brand in a first-of-its-kind gamified and fun carousel units. During the ad breaks, as the mid-rolls of MyGlamm play out on the screen, mobile viewers could play fun games and quizzes to unlock discount coupons for MyGlamm, thus driving action and completing the full funnel for the brand from awareness to action by unlocking an unprecedented level of engagement and interaction. Through this activation, Disney+ Hotstar also provided viewers with a new and interactive viewing experience, while empowering brands to unlock a world of limitless possibilities and establish themselves as beacons of innovation and excellence in their respective industries.
Social chats:
Disney+ Hotstar’s social chat feature is another meaningful opportunity for brands to be a part of fan conversations and build lasting connections. On the show Moving in with Malaika, viewers for a unique opportunity to interact with the star. Viewers could pose questions to Malaika, participate in fun polls posed by the actor and more in real-time while watching the show. Brands could also engage with the viewers in a fun and social setting via branded emojis.
With such deep and rewarding association, brands are upbeat about their growth with Disney+ Hotstar. Mr Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles & Pasta – ITC Foods said, “We are really excited about Bingo! Mad Angles association as the snacking partner for Bhuvan Bam’s debut series, Taaza Khabar streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. We have always made unique and interesting campaigns for Bingo! Mad Angles that engage with the GenZs and millennials while tickling their funny bones," said Singh, he added that Bhuvan Bam, has a huge fan following among the youngsters and theirs being a youth centric brands it’s like a match made in heaven. "Disney+ Hotstar's CreativeWorks team helped create a co-branded vignette with an interesting take on how our different Bingo! Mad Angles' flavors match the personalities of the show's characters" added Singh.
Talking about how Disney+ Hotstar helped brands build a stronger connection with the audience by leveraging content-based integrations, Sumeet Singh, CMO, Info Edge said, "The objective was to launch a key message in a relatable manner where communication and media planning would enable instant reach and recall. That’s where we partnered with Disney+ Hotstar, who not only helped us identify the top shows watched in some of our key markets, but also helped build a stronger connect with the audiences of these shows by leveraging content-based integrations. The campaign has been a success in getting the message registered and talked about and has driven desired growth. These content vignettes have helped in elevating our brand consideration across markets.”
Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Glamm Brands spoke about the successful campaign with Koffee with Karan season 7. The social media mentions of MyGlamm went up by a whopping 232% when the show went on air. “MyGlamm is a brand that has a vision for Personalizing Glamour for women thus enabling them to express their unique style. Being India’s largest D2C beauty brand, at MyGlamm, we couldn’t think of a better partner than Koffee with Karan season 7 on Disney+ Hotstar for integrating MyGlamm into pop culture conversations. We recently launched our latest brand campaign, #GlammUpLikeAStar for creating beauty looks that are influenced by celebrities. When it comes to beauty look inspiration, what better than Bollywood which has always been inspiring women to create their own glamour with some iconic characters and looks. Koffee with Karan is the epitome of Bollywood glamor, with an illustrious guest list every season, which made it the perfect launch pad for our #GlammUpLikeAStar campaign. The deep content integration with MyGlamm zone, product mentions in opening credits and social mentions for MyGlamm went up by a whopping 232.86% when the show went on-air.’’
As viewing patterns change, brands too are re-aligning their strategies to effectively reach their target audience and what better than to partner with the leader. This is where Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks comes into play. It helps brands hit the sweet spot between content and advertising. With their unique blend of social listening, strategy, storytelling, and content innovations, they craft relatable and scalable campaigns that take your brand straight to the consumer. Marketers looking to make most of their advertising spends have the choicest pick from the Disney+ Hotstar’s best-in-class stories, storytellers, fan favorite characters and innovative ad formats and branding opportunities at scale. The platform also offers sharp targeting options that reach highly engaged, involved and affluent audiences. With premium, blockbuster, sought after shows like The Night Manager, Aarya Season 3, Popkaun, Love, Shaadi, Drama which is Hansika Motwani’s wedding reality show, along with organic brand first custom content Disney+ Hotstar will facilitate brands to make the most of the platform in unique and effective ways.
Radio City & Alike.io to fly lucky listeners to Dubai for an all-paid trip with RJ Ginnie
The trip is set to take place on March 15
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 27, 2023 3:49 PM | 2 min read
Radio City has made waves once again by offering a one of its kind opportunity to the 5 listeners to visit Dubai on an all-paid trip with RJ Ginnie on 15th March 2023. For this campaign, Radio City has associated with an international travel group named “Alike.io”. This is the first time any radio station in Delhi is providing such an opportunity for listeners to fly to another country free of cost.
The campaign 2023 Dubai Trip Free has been rolled out by Radio City Delhi with bursting excitement and buzz. Radio City is inviting listeners to share snippets of their travel content on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook using the hashtag #2023dubaitripfree or mentioning Radio City or Alike.io. To win this opportunity, listeners will have to come up with creative ideas on the best places to visit in Dubai and help RJ Ginnie craft a perfect Dubai itinerary. Listeners with the best 5 trip plans will travel to Dubai with RJ Ginnie and their travel, stay, food, and shopping will be taken care by Radio City & Alike.io. This is undoubtedly of the most innovative formats any radio station in Delhi has adopted to engage with the listeners.
Speaking about this campaign, Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “I am absolutely stoked to share that ‘Radio City Delhi’ is the first FM radio station that is providing an opportunity to the 5 listeners to visit Dubai through an all-paid trip along with the most renowned radio jock of Delhi, RJ Ginnie on 15th March 2023. To execute this unique concept, we have associated with an international travel group “Alike.io” who is making all the required arrangements to make the listeners’ travel journey the most memorable one. We are confident that by introducing such unique and exclusive campaigns, Radio City will continue to win the hearts of the listeners by providing them top notch experiences.”
IPL on TV helps garner mass reach at a scale, create positive impact: Shashank Srivastava
Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, talks of the impact of IPL and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 27, 2023 10:17 AM | 4 min read
Maruti Suzuki has been associated with live sports and even IPL for new car launches over the years. What role has television played for the brand as a part of the media mix? Can you tell us a bit about the impact television has had on your brand and business metrics?
As per some industry reports (KPMG), sports had the highest reach on TV in 2022 reaching close to 720 million individuals. Sports, especially cricket in India with such a large viewer base, helps to build faster reach and we have leveraged sports over the years as an efficient and effective medium for our new launch and brand campaigns. In India, there are 210 Million TV households and TV reach is close to 850 Million. This makes TV an automatic choice for advertisers.TV plays a critical role in top of the funnel marketing and we have been leveraging TV for new car launch campaigns as well as for our brand sustenance campaigns. Our TV spends contribute to around 40% of our overall media spends and TV campaigns have helped us not only in improving the brand health scores for our existing brands but also in creating buzz and awareness for our new launch campaigns. As mentioned above, the fact that television helps in garnering mass reach at a scale, it does have a positive impact both on our brand as well on business metric
Buying a car is a collective decision in Indian households and advertising on mega events like IPL on television brings together friends and families like no other medium. What are your thoughts about the shared brand experiences that television creates among viewers?
Cricket is a religion in India and IPL is a mega festival that goes on for close to 2 months. It does create a festive atmosphere and brings everyone together. This also makes IPL the biggest impact property on TV and has been continuously delivering high all India TVRs and reach for the past so many years despite some drop in the reach in last season. It does give all brands an opportunity to reach out to a massive audience and to create a huge buzz. Because of the inclusive viewing, it also helps to build brand affinity outside of your core TG and specially for Auto brands it is imperative to do so as the car buying decision is more of a collective decision and all members of a household/family contribute to the final decision. We have tactically leveraged IPL in the past depending on our brand and business needs some times through sponsorship and at times through only spot buys to have threshold level of presence to create the right buzz
As a brand, you continue to have traditional and new-age media as a part of your marketing plans. What are some of the distinctions that television provides compared to other mediums?
As mentioned above, television provides reach at a scale which is yet not matched by any other single medium. TV provides inclusive viewing as against digital which is more exclusive viewing and one to one whereas TV is one to many. Television also helps to create impact because of the sheer scale of the medium and the large screen advantage which is important for imagery building.
What are your thoughts on the effectiveness of advertising on the big screen during a high-octane experience like IPL? How does it compare with attention, receptiveness and engagement through other mediums?
Presence on the big screen during a mega event like IPL has its own merits and we have seen a lot of brands utilizing it very effectively. Also, multi-language feeds are helping increase viewership in regional markets. As mentioned above, we have also leveraged IPL on TV for our brand campaigns and it has yielded very favourable results in the past.
Industry titans to preside as grand jury for the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 awards
The Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, which garnered a whopping digital reach of over 1 billion in its maiden edition, is set to return for a bigger and grander second edition
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 22, 2023 11:06 AM | 5 min read
Global mega lifestyle and entertainment media hub, Pinkvilla has set the stage for the highly anticipated return of its uber-stylish Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The second edition of the star-studded gala will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.
The first edition, which has become the benchmark for style awards, was a triumph of panache and elegance, captivating audiences worldwide and curating a memorable evening like no other for the nation's brightest superstars and icons! With the who’s who of the fashion and film industry, namely renowned stylist & lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania, ace costume designer & stylist, Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director & choreographer, Farah Khan, leading costume designer & couturier, Manish Malhotra and evergreen starlets, Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre gracing the second edition as grand jury - this year's awards are set to raise the bar even higher for style and sophistication!
The renowned jury, which comprises the most celebrated individuals who have made an invaluable contribution to Indian and global fashion, will help crown the best of the best icons and trendsetters, who are transforming style one day at a time through their sartorial choices. They will aid in recognizing and honoring India's greatest style stalwarts across industries like Bollywood, South Cinema, Television, Business, Sports, Fashion, and much more!
Speaking of her association with Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 as grand jury member, stylist & lifestyle consultant, Anaita Shroff Adajania stated, “I am delighted to be joining forces with Pinkvilla in this intriguing pursuit of recognizing and honoring the people in and with style who are defining the fashion landscape of India. Fashion is an ever-evolving medium, but true style is eternal. I am thrilled to embark on this journey of discovery, to uncover the individuals who are creating a new narrative in fashion and pushing the industry forward. I am honored to play a pivotal role in identifying and crowning the rightful style icons of our time, the ones who are leaving an indelible mark on the fashion world."
Costume designer & stylist, Eka Lakhani added, "I am honored to be a part of the esteemed jury for Pinkvilla Style Icons Season 2, an accolade that recognizes and celebrates the trendsetters who are shaping the future of Indian fashion. As Costume Designer and Stylist, I am well aware of the significance of fashion in shaping the cultural landscape of our nation. Identifying and honoring the icons who are elevating the Indian fashion scene with their iconic style is a crucial endeavour. I am thrilled to be partnering with Pinkvilla, a young and stylish brand that is the perfect collaborator on this journey of identifying and celebrating the style revolutionaries that are making a lasting impact on India's fashion landscape."
Filmmaker & choreographer, Farah Khan, whose films have featured some of the most iconic on-screen looks of the century added, “I was pleasantly surprised when I was asked to be on the jury of Pinkvilla's fashion awards, whereas my own fashion choices always tend to lean towards comfort and what suits my body type over trends. My films, however, have always had iconic fashion moments. I do strongly feel that our film industry does have the strongest fashion influence, on-screen and off-screen as well. So happy to award those who have carved a niche for themselves with their bold choices."
Costume designer & couturier, Manish Malhotra added, “Style is not just a statement, but an art, and the greatest vessel of self-expression. Identifying and celebrating India's most forward-thinking style icons with Pinkvilla is a journey I am excited to be a part of. Every look, every silhouette, and every frame has the potential to convey something extraordinary, and it will be a fascinating experience to uncover those individuals who have not only captured the pulse of the nation, but also the future of the industry through their sartorial choices. It will indeed be very interesting to be a part of the process of shining a spotlight on those who are not only shaping India's fashion landscape but also propelling it forward.”
Bollywood luminary, Manisha Koirala added, "Fashion is a dynamic and ever-evolving force. Today, we are seeing individuals who are not only pushing the boundaries of fashion but also shaping the cultural landscape of our nation. It is an honour to be a part of the exciting process
of identifying and celebrating the leading individuals across a diverse range of genres, who are playing a significant role in this evolution and bringing their rich and timeless style to the global stage."
Bollywood icon, Sonali Bendre stated, “Style to me is a form of personal expression, a canvas brought to life by its creator’s imagination. And in fashion that translates into an extension of your personality. Every look tells a story; makes a statement, so I’m looking forward to being on board with Pinkvilla to recognise the style icons of today!”
The second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards promises to be a glamorous and unforgettable celebration of style, much like its historic first edition held in June 2022. The star-studded event crowned India’s most prominent and celebrated personalities, including Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra, among others.
Here’s a glimpse of the first edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons – the ultimate celebration of glitz, glamour, and unparalleled style with the industry’s leading lights, that amassed a whopping reach of 1 billion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RxXzXji_zg
Get ready to be mesmerized by the most glamorous and stylish night of the year, as Pinkvilla Style Icons returns, shining brighter than ever!
With cricket on TV, our business has grown 2x, gained disproportionate reach: Arindam Paul
Arindam spoke about how cricket on TV delivered a lower cost of reach than other mediums, gave instant reach build up and significantly drove up brand, business and distribution metrics
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 21, 2023 12:54 PM | 7 min read
Can you tell us a bit about the journey of Atomberg as a startup?
Atomberg is primarily into consumer appliances. We operate in two categories - fans and mixer grinders. We started off in the fan market in 2015 and at that time we were an e-commerce-only brand and did this for three-four years. During this time, we understood that there is a good product market fit and so in 2018 we went offline as well. Initially, we started with small markets and gradually went pan India, as we speak today, we are truly an omni-channel brand. In the fan category, we have an annual run rate of close to Rs 700 crore, which also makes us one of the top six players in the market now with a market share of 6-7%. We started with mixer grinders only last year and so it has been less than a year in that category for us, but we are seeing good traction. Just like fans, mixer grinders are being sold only online at the moment, but the reviews and ratings are good, and we have reached a significant scale on e-commerce platforms, and we will soon launch into the offline space as well.
In your journey as a brand, Atomberg has leveraged digital advertising mediums initially and over the last year or so leveraged cricket on TV for impact. What is it that prompted you to try cricket on TV as a media vehicle?
Just like most new brands, we too started with only performance marketing because at that point we didn't have that kind of budget to spend on brand building. It was only in 2021 when we started with our mass media campaigns because by that time, I think we've reached a certain scale we're already doing close to around Rs 10-15 crore a month in terms of top line and we had also built a decent distribution and so we thought it would be the right time for us to start investing in brand building.
I will first talk about what TV does for brands like ours and then go into what cricket does for us which will explain our long-running and successful association with cricket on TV. TV allows you to reach the masses at a cheaper rate. The cost to reach on TV is the cheapest across mediums. Although our products are priced at a premium, we still consider ourselves to be a massive premium brand and not a super-premium brand. We have a fairly wide media target group (TG). And once you have a wide media TG, TV gives you a much lower cost per reach compared to any other medium that exists today. This we have seen during our regional association, and it was true even when we did the national campaign. So, coming to cricket, I think for categories like us, where there is significant involvement of retailers, and distributors as they play a key role in influencing the buyers, it is important for all our channel partners to see that Atomberg is as big a brand as any established brand in the market.
Associating with cricket puts you on a pedestal with all the other brands in the market. Another thing that cricket does is it gives you a very quick spike in reach as the sport is still widely consumed in India. And for brands like ours, where TG is predominantly male NCCS A, B between the age of 22 to 50, cricket will give you a quick spike in reach. We also saw an increase in reach across brand metrics even post the association. TV also allows for a disproportionate share of voice throughout the series. It builds trust among consumers as investing in cricket makes them think that a brand is serious about brand building. Although most of these benefits are unmeasurable, when you speak to enough consumers you realize that these realities still exist among them. People still take cricket on TV as a proxy for trusting the brand and for understanding how big the brand is. All these factors prompted us to try and once we saw results, we continued with it.
What role has the TV association on cricket played for Atomberg through the two bilateral series that you’ve advertised? Can you share some insight into the brand and business impact of the associations so far?
Our association with cricket on TV has been extremely successful, we have seen significant growth across brand metrics in the last year. Although not all of that can be attributed to our association with cricket on TV, it does have a part to play. In the last year when we started associating with cricket on TV our business has grown by 2X, which is almost 100% growth in our top line. The second thing is our distribution has also expanded by 50-60% as it is now becoming easier for us to convince retailers to stock our products. These are the two business impacts we have seen in the past one year. The third thing is our brand track numbers and our brand awareness numbers, those too have gone up by 2X in the last year. The brand searches too have gone up by 2X to 3X in the last one year.
The brand metric, distribution metric and business metric have all seen a significant improvement in the last 12 months. This growth can be attributed to several factors, but our association with cricket on TV has played a major role. The success of the previous two associations has prompted us to continue with the association as we are still a high-growth brand. While the category is growing by 10%, we aspire to grow at 40-50% for the next few years. It is very important for us to keep building on the goodwill that we have created over the last 18-24 months. Brand building requires a lot of continuity, and this uninterrupted association will help us achieve the desired brand and business metric.
What are some of the distinct benefits you’ve observed through your cricket on TV investments on Star Sports compared to other alternatives?
We have seen our brand grow across metrics after the association with cricket on TV. As far as my experience with Star Sports is concerned, it has been a pleasure associating with them as they go out of their way to help and nurture brands. They will provide additional support whenever inventory is available, they will allocate the inventory which made our relationship very strong over the last 12 months.
What are your thoughts on the creative effectiveness of an ad on TV vs Digital during a high-octane experience like Indian cricket? How does it compare with attention, receptiveness, and engagement through other mediums?
We have been doing a 360-degree campaign and so it is not possible to isolate the numbers just for one medium. But all those things that I mentioned in the interview earlier as to why we choose TV over digital still hold true and also bring better reception for the brand. TV is a better medium for ad reception due to the big screen experience, you are unable to skip an ad and the less clutter on the screen. TV allows brands to get their time in the spotlight and get disproportionate attention. Sponsorship on TV gets you a better share of voice and improves your frequency. In fact, advertising on TV helps reach translate into meaningful awareness and that is what you can call as a brand impact. That kind of impact is difficult to get in my opinion on any other medium.
For a durables brand like Atomberg, how important is collective viewing to create shared brand experiences and conversations?
For a durables brand, collective viewing is very important. It becomes very difficult for a household to purchase if the brand awareness is there only in males and not in females and so collective viewing is very important. There is another benefit that you get from cricket, you think of its viewership as male-dominant, but if you look at the numbers the spillover that happens to female viewership is also very high. Cricket on TV allows for the entire family to sit and watch together, making the brand experience better than any other medium so far.
JioCinema to revolutionize IPL 2023 viewing with unmatched coverage & innovative features
The free offering on a large scale includes the latest technological advancements that enable 4K streaming, providing breath-taking clarity and detail that is 4 times the resolution of HD
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 17, 2023 1:47 PM | 6 min read
Nothing else evokes as many emotions as Cricket does in this country. For a country that is obsessed with cricket, viewers want more from the game every single time. This is even more intense when IPL comes. A time when rivalries flare up and fans get involved with the game from the get-go. To elevate the viewing experience and give these passionate fans a world class broadcast, JioCinema has some innovative plans in place to provide an entirely new, unparalleled, and an all-encompassing coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
Digital coverage of IPL 2023 is poised to offer an unprecedented spectacle in terms of quality, diversity, and convenience, promising a never-before-seen viewing experience on a grand scale. Fans can enjoy the country's biggest cricket spectacle from any streaming device, with a host of features like 4K streaming, multiple camera angles for enhanced interactivity and special interest feeds that cater to all kinds of viewers. Get ready to be thrilled as JioCinema takes you on a journey that will leave you craving for more.
The free offering on a large scale includes the latest technological advancements that enable 4K streaming, providing breath-taking clarity and detail that is 4 times the resolution of HD. To give you a perspective, around 90% of IPL consumption on TV happens on Standard Definition (SD), which is a 480p broadcast. Hence, many viewers in the country will actually get to experience IPL in 10 times more clarity than before. This meets the ever-increasing demand for live sports content of the highest quality. JioCinema will offer multiple camera angles, allowing viewers to toggle between different perspectives and get the best possible viewing experience. The statistics pack will be available at every point of the match, providing viewers with valuable information that will enhance their understanding of the game.
JioCinema's coverage of IPL 2023 will be accessible to a broader audience than ever before, with no language barriers to watching the matches. The coverage will be available in 12 different languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Odia, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This strategy will ensure that every IPL franchise fanbase will be able to access the whole of IPL in their own language. The scale of 12 languages across all 74 matches is something that’s never happened before in the history of IPL.
With a focus on providing a personalised experience, the platform has created customised and dedicated feeds for various cohorts like avid fans, urban women, fantasy enthusiasts and cricket purists. The Insider feed for avid fans is a chat based coverage of the IPL where legends of the game take the viewers through the tournament with some incredible insights of the game that they have played till as recently as last year.
A lifestyle feed is being curated that will give viewers an insight into the personal lives of cricketers, including their diets, training methods, and what they're like off the field. Experts in this feed will be former female cricketers, influencers, and cricketer's partners & family members. Fantasy enthusiasts are not left out either, for those who are fans of cricket fantasy gaming apps, the fantasy feed will provide different analysis that will help viewers make better teams and improve their craft in the game. This feed will also feature the best players in the fantasy gaming industry.
For die-hard fans of specific teams, JioCinema has a Fan Feed that provides coverage that is biased and opinionated towards their respective teams. This allows fans to immerse themselves in the game, cheering on their favourite players and teams with like-minded individuals.
Additionally, every match will have two fan feeds where the coverage will be biased and opinionated towards their respective teams. This will add to the excitement of the match and provide a unique viewing experience.
For the first time ever, exclusive pre and post-match shows will be available, curated specifically for the digital audience. This marks a significant shift from the traditional approach, in which pre and post-match shows were only available to TV sponsors, and the same show was simultaneously streamed on the digital platform. This new format provides opportunities for digital sponsors to display their branding and product integrations, enabling brands to reach new heights with a highly engaged audience base.
The panel of experts for the IPL 2023 coverage on JioCinema will feature some of the biggest names in cricket including AB De Viliers, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Eoin Morgan, and Robin Uthappa, amongst others. With unique viewpoints and insider information from various franchises, the panel promises to provide an extremely thrilling viewing experience for fans.
Jio Cinema is also working extensively to provide unparalleled engagement during the event through gamification, such as play along and creating IPL Fan zone parks that will take IPL to every corner of the country. According to sources, Jio Cinema is preparing to showcase their coverage in a state-of-the-art technology show at the Jio World Convention Centre on February 20th and 21st for advertisers, agency partners, and the media.
JioCinema's coverage plan for the IPL 2023 has not only enthused the viewers but has the industry also sit and take note. Ashish Kaushik, Lead- Brand Management and Digital Communications at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India said, " The strategy devised by JioCinema for the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is a commendable endeavour to broaden the horizons of what is already the country's most loved sporting spectacle. The multilingual support and the provision of bespoke feed options, including state-of-the-art women-centric and fantasy-oriented offerings, are noteworthy measures to elevate engagement and personalization amongst a widened audience. The approach holds the potential to galvanize the popularity of the IPL - benefiting both the event and its spectators."
Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, said that it makes absolute sense for IPL to be where its viewers are, which is the digital space. “Given the fact that more and more consumers are watching content on digital and so I think it's a great strategy for IPL to be present where its consumers really are. The youth which is the key consumer is mostly on digital platforms and so the strategy makes a lot of sense to me," said Bose.
Managing Editor of Pidilite Industries Bharat Puri too welcomed JioCinema’s coverage plan for the upcoming IPL season. “This is the right strategy; you have to take IPL on digital in a big way and that is what they are doing. With this, they are also hoping to understand their consumer much better by targeting specific consumers. All in all, I think it is the right strategy,” said Puri.
The IPL 2023 coverage on JioCinema is set to be the biggest and best it has ever been. With a range of features and offerings, the platform has something for everyone, making it the go-to destination for cricket fans everywhere.
Why IPL won’t scale up on Digital
Advertorial: Live sports viewing is a TV phenomenon globally. Digital, on the other hand, largely comprises of in-transit viewing on smartphones, while CTV streaming is still at a nascent stage
By NATIVE CONTENT | Feb 14, 2023 4:01 PM | 4 min read
IPL viewing in India, much like other live sports events, has been dominated by television. Come summer, little or nothing might change despite all the hype around free access to content and devices like the Jio Media Cable. While estimations on digital viewership for IPL 2023 have been ambitious, the on-ground reality of its scalability is far from meeting the expectations.
Barriers for scaling IPL on Digital:
Digital streaming universe restricted to the smartphone base in India –Multiple credible industry reports of EY-FICCI and Affle have confirmed that the smartphone penetration in India is close to 460 million, half of television penetration in India. The digital video universe in India which can be defined by YouTube’s active install-base as of January 2023 is 445 million. In addition, CTV accounts for 20-30 million viewers. The only way IPL streaming on digital could reach the ambitious scale estimated in reports, is if 100% smartphones and CTV audiences are tuned in to IPL, which is practically impossible.
CTV base in India too small to drive scale
CTV is a mere incremental addition to digital’s scale with a universe of ~10 million homes as confirmed by reports from EY-FICCI as well as CII-KPMG in 2022. While the smart TV universe may be higher, only about 10 million households are equipped with high-speed connectivity as per TRAI, which is essential for a smart TV to be a connected TV. In comparison, HD homes have recently grown to 70 million homes in India, comprising of ~200 million audiences, a scale 7x of CTV in India.
High Data Cost for Jio Media Cable to deter scale
Even the Jio Media Cable which would let people connect their phone to a TV to turn it into a smart TV is a proposition that comes with a fundamental issue that will prevent it from scaling. Typically, with a 3.5-hour match duration, the data required to stream a match using the Jio Media Cable ranges from 3.6 GB/match for SD transmission to 26+ GB/match for 4K transmission. Considering the cost per GB as determined by TRAI is about Rs.10, the cost of streaming merely 10 IPL games with the Jio Media Cable would be in a range of Rs.360 - Rs.2640. The Jio cable will not be able to drive scale considering that anyone could watch even the HD feed of IPL on television at a paltry cost of Rs.19 per month. Therefore, the data cost for watching just 10 games will be 10x higher than watching the entire IPL on TV.
Free Access doesn’t convert into viewership
Free of cost access to live sports content is not a novel concept in India, and it certainly hasn’t influenced a conversion to viewership at scale. IPL 2019 was free of cost for Jio users and while close to 315 million smartphone users had a Jio sim, the reach it drove was merely 100 million in the season. The T20 World Cup in 2022 was broadcasted free on DD and only 48 million viewers of the 207 million DD universe (23%) actually contributed to the viewership of the tournament. More recently, data from app analytics company App Annie revealed that only 9.3 million users watched the FIFA World Cup Final free of cost on smartphones. To add to that, the TV reach for the FIFA World Cup final as per BARC was 34 million viewers, 4x of mobile viewership. Even after accounting for CTV viewers, claimed digital viewership of 32 million for the FIFA World Cup Final seems too far-fetched. Pay TV viewership superseded digital viewership and continued its domination as platform of preference for live sports viewers in India, showcasing barely incremental contribution from free live sports content.
Why TV will continue to dominate IPL viewership
The power of TV for live sports consumption will continue to be the biggest deterrent for digital streaming on IPL. The TV penetration of 900 million viewers and HD penetration of 70 million homes are unmatched in comparison to mobile and CTV in India. TV dominates an exclusive audience of over 400 million viewers against the combined total of smartphones and CTVs in India. The lag that occurs during digital streaming has been and will continue to be the biggest deterrent for live sports viewers. TV delivers a lag-free experience with significantly better audio-visual quality, making the platform the clear preference for live sports consumption in India. Considering the growth of Pay TV and HD homes in India, television is well poised to reach a scale of 500 million viewers this IPL 2023.
