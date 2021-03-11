Vivo returns as IPL’s title sponsor

Vivo is back as the title sponsor of IPL and that is very encouraging and exciting for us, Vivo India Director Brand Strategy Nipun Marya has reportedly said

Vivo will sponsor the India Premier League this year, Vivo India Director Brand Strategy Nipun Marya has reportedly said. The Chinese smartphone company had to pause its association with the tournament last year after a widespread anti-China sentiment in the country following the face-off between Indian and Chienses armies at the Line of Actual Control.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Marya has been quoted as saying, “Vivo is back as the title sponsor of IPL and that is very encouraging and exciting for us because IPL is the biggest property in India and is a perfect amalgamation of sports and entertainment.”

Talking about the decision to pull out of the tournament last year, Marya said the temporary pause on the sponsorship was a mutual decision, and the company and the BCCI looked at the larger environment before pausing the deal.

“The whole environment has certainly now changed for the better and overall the environment is better,” the Vivo official said.

The tournament will be held from April 9 to May 30 across six venues – Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

