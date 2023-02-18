TATA IPL 2023 to kickstart on March 31

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
After staging IPL across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad in the last edition, the 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home and away format, where all the teams will play 7 home games and 7 away games respectively in the league stage.
A total of 70 league-stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.
The 16th season of the marquee event will kickstart on 31st March 2023, with a blockbuster clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium - the largest cricket stadium in the world.
1st April, 2023 will be the first double-header day of the season, where Punjab Kings will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali and Lucknow Super Giants will take on Delhi Capitals in Lucknow.
The TATA IPL 2023 will have 18 double headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games starting at 07:30 PM IST.
Rajasthan Royals will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. Punjab Kings will play their five home matches in Mohali and then, play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals respectively.
The schedule and venues for the Playoffs and Final will be announced later. The summit clash of the TATA IPL 2023 will be played on May 28, 2023.
Saudi Tourism Authority partners with Tata IPL
Through the partnership with IPL, the authority aims to increase Saudi’s presence and appeal in the Indian and South Asian markets
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 5:42 PM | 4 min read
Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has commenced an official partnership with Tata Indian Premier League (IPL). An event to inaugurate the partnership was held in Mumbai today, attended by Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, Vice President BCCI, Rajeev Shukla, and Honorary Treasurer of the BCCI, Ashish Shelar, along with representatives from the Saudi Tourism Authority, including Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC.
“Cricket is one of the most popular sports around the world. Through this partnership, STA aims to tap into a strong fanbase between the two countries, encourage affinity and increase awareness of Saudi as a leading destination for Indian travelers, especially among young people. With more than half of its population below the age of 30, India shares a similar demographic profile with Saudi Arabia, where 58 percent of the local population is in the same age group,” read a release by STA.
“As part of Saudi’s tourism strategy, India represents immense potential as it is expected to be Saudi’s largest tourism source market by 2030. The partnership is a strong example of Saudi supporting the country’s Sports sector. Saudi continues to strengthen its competitive advantage in the market, and it will look to welcome more than two million visitors from India this year,” it added.
Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Member of the Board at Saudi Tourism Authority, said, “India and Saudi share a vibrant youth culture and sport is an ideal platform to engage and inspire young people. Saudi is committed to supporting excellence in the world of sport and inspiring greater participation and improved quality of life among Saudi and global audiences alike. Sport, like tourism, brings people together in harmony and fellowship, bridging cultures and sharing perspectives on the world around us. These values are central to Saudi culture and are championed by young people from all around the world.”
Alhasan Aldabbagh, APAC President at Saudi Tourism Authority, said, “As part of our global marketing strategy, the Indian subcontinent region is a key market for STA and we are continually enhancing ways in which we can excite tourists from these countries and welcome them to Saudi. We are delighted to announce our partnership with IPL, because we know how important cricket is to our visitors from South Asia.
Through our partnership with IPL, we aim to increase Saudi’s presence and appeal in the Indian and South Asian markets. We are excited to show prospective South Asian visitors why they should consider Saudi not only as their next holiday destination, but also as a viable sports destination as we play host to prominent sports and entertainment events such as Formula One, WWE, and the Spanish Super Cup.”
Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India said, “Over the years, we have seen the Indian Premier League emerge as a dominant force at the global stage, generating strong appeal in the sporting ecosystem. For us, it’s an exciting prospect that Saudi Tourism Authority has immense faith in the power of IPL to bring countries together. We believe that the partnership will help promote Saudi’s unique and diverse offering and position it as the leading leisure and tourism destination in the world. This partnership will create newer opportunities for cricket in Saudi and strengthen the sport in the region.”
Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of Board of Control for Cricket in India said, “We are pleased to welcome Saudi Tourism Authority on board as an official sponsor for the 2023 edition of the IPL. The IPL partnership is a powerful channel to engage with its vast audience and support Saudi Tourism Authority’s objective of creating brand awareness in India as well as among the fans from the entire cricketing world. We hope that through this partnership, we inspire and grow the cricket fanbase in Saudi and in collaboration with STA, create exciting opportunities for them to engage with the game.”
Ashish Shelar, Honorary Treasurer, of Board of Control for Cricket in India said "Our association with the Saudi Tourism Authority is a testament to the global appeal of the Indian Premier League. As each season passes by, the league has been consistently registering an uptick in its global fan base, expanding its geographical footprint. We believe this association will offer an opportunity for the sport to strengthen cricketing culture as well as the fan base in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are confident that this collaboration will prove to be fruitful."
Star Sports onboards 19 brands for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
The brands are Thums Up, Amway, Jindal Steel and Power, Google, HDFC Life, Kajaria, and Policy Bazaar
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 12:32 PM | 1 min read
Star Sports Network, the official broadcaster of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, has onboarded seven sponsors like Thums Up, Amway, Jindal Steel and Power, Google, HDFC Life, Kajaria, and Policy Bazaar.
The tournament gets underway today (February 10).
The broadcaster has onboarded 19 brands for the marquee ICC tournament. All the action from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be telecast Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar from February 10-26th, 2023.
Disney+ Hotstar onboards four sponsors ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup
The brands are Tata AIA, Accenture, HUL (Boost) and Bumble
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 1:09 PM | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar has announced the onboarding of four sponsors for the much-awaited ICC Women’s World Cup. The brands included are - Tata AIA, Accenture, HUL (Boost) and Bumble (women-first dating & social networking app).
“International Women’s Cricket is on everyone’s radar as it’s a new exciting aperture in the sport and it's great to see the growing interest in it. At Disney+ Hotstar it is our constant endeavor to open newer avenues for advertisers to engage with their audiences and we are thrilled with the response to the upcoming women’s T20 WC,” said Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star.
“India’s recent win at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup has grabbed the nation’s attention, and now all eyes are on the upcoming T20 WC. We hope that team India will continue their winning streak and make this World Cup memorable one for audiences and advertisers alike,” he added.
The cricket tournament spanning over 16 days, will see Team India, led by its captain, Harmandeep Kaur, compete against nine other countries for the coveted ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The tournament's eighth edition will be held at three different locations in South Africa and will be streamed LIVE in India on Disney+ Hotstar.
Women's Premier League to be held on March 4, player auction on Feb 13
The opening match will be between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians-owned franchise
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 8:14 AM | 2 min read
The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin on March 4 and go on till March 26, say media reports. The Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will be the venues for the tournament. The opening match will be between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians-owned franchise, according to the reports.
IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal made the announcement to a news media agency on Monday. He also added that the auction for players will take place on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India's T20 match against Pakistan.
Around 1,500 players have reportedly registered for the league. The final list will be released later this week.
Each team will be allotted a budget of Rs 12 crore, which will go towards buying a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18 players at the auction. The playing eleven can comprise up to five overseas players, including one from an associate member country.
WPL will comprise a total of 22 games. The top-ranked team will qualify directly for the finals. The third and second-ranked teams will compete for a place in the title clash, say reports.
BCCI raked up Rs 4670 cr in WPL team auction on January 25, a higher sum compared to the inaugural edition of men's IPL in 2008. Adani, IndiaWin Sports, Royal Challengers, GSW- GMR cricket and Capri Global won the bids.
On January 16, BCCI awarded media rights of the tournament to Viacom for Rs 951 crore for the period 2023 to 2027.
Want to take IPL beyond the barriers of affordability, access & language: Anil Jayaraj
In an interview with exchange4media, Anil Jayaraj, CEO of Viacom18 Sports, stated they will ensure the IPL telecast gives advertisers an unprecedented reach, bigger than on TV
By Naziya Alvi Rahman & Sonam Saini | Feb 2, 2023 2:12 PM | 4 min read
The split in the IPL media rights created quite a stir in the media industry, and now Viacom18 Sports announcing that free live streaming for the upcoming 16th edition on the Jio app for free has added to the excitement.
In an interaction with e4m, Anil Jayaraj, CEO of Viacom18 Sports, stated that the goal was to present IPL in a way never done before. "We want to eliminate all barriers in terms of consumption - availability, affordability, and language."
Access & Affordability
Jayaraj shared that Viacom18 Sports would be providing 24x7 access to fans with the option to watch their favourite moments in their preferred language.
Tackling the affordability factor, Viacom18 Sports has now made IPL streaming free for all.
Furthermore, the telecast will be in 16 to 18 unique feeds, thus removing the third barrier - language. “We believe that consumption can go up dramatically if we can crack these three values. Of course, we'll add a few other features like multi-cam,” said Jayaraj.
Advertiser Advantages on Digital
The response from advertisers has been excellent, Jayaraj said with the CPMs being quite exciting. “We are going to give them an unprecedented reach. This will be bigger than IPL on TV. It will not be bigger by a small amount, but by a massive one and that's why advertisers are quite excited," he added.
Talking about other benefits of digital, Jayaraj said the medium enables advertisers to reach out to specific audiences in a cost-effective and measurable manner. "We also offer connected TVs. This is why advertisers can come to our platform to get consumers both on mobile and TV with comprehensive packages in one place."
Seamless IPL Experience
Jio’s broadcast of the FIFA World Cup surpassed television viewership but the platform encountered some technical difficulties during the first few games.
FIFA, according to Jayaraj, was a huge learning experience. "We used some benchmarks based on how popular football could be. It was an unbelievable surge but we actually delivered a 12 million concurrency on the FIFA final. It's absolutely true that we could have delivered a better experience in the first couple of days. But by the time FIFA ended, we had already solved the issues.”
He went on to say that since then, Viacom18 has invested enormously in terms of capacity and technology. The aim is to deliver an event, which will not only be massive in terms of scale but also be the most-viewed event anywhere in the world, Jayaraj added.
“We have ensured that we can take care of virtually any capacity because India has got 700 million internet users. We now have enough seeding capacity. In addition to enhancing capacity, we have built other links, which ensure that there is no breakage anywhere in the system. We have built the largest tech team possible and also partnered with people who really know how to solve some of these issues.”
Plans for Women’s Premier League
Jayaraj further shared that they were still in the process of finalising for the WPL but said that their focus was very much on digital. “I don't really believe that advertisers will buy television, they only buy digital. There is just not enough advertiser demand for television.”
Viacom18 recently acquired global television and digital rights for Rs 951 crore to broadcast the Women’s Premier League (WPL) from season 2023 to 2027.
When asked if TV and digital were being sold together, Jayaraj disclosed, "We are seeing a lot of demand on digital but not as much on TV, owing to the shift in the increased consumption and engagement on digital. In line with that, we are prioritizing digital over TV."
He further added, “Our intent is to build a consumer base, which is diverse, where we can get people to come in and view the products that they would like. That's the reason we have gone for a variety of sports. We have been quite deliberate in choosing to buy rights that we believe we can monetize. But the idea is very much about building a large portfolio of sports on the back of which we can build a large consumer bass.”
BCCI approves Jio’s plea to telecast IPL matches in 4K video resolution
Sports18 to broadcast IPL in 16-17 languages; set to bring in features like ‘Appointment Viewing’ to enhance consumer experience
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Feb 2, 2023 8:23 AM | 2 min read
Jio-led Sports18 is all set to telecast IPL matches this year in 4K video resolution, to enhance the experience for its consumers.
4K video resolution is believed to be High-Definition (HD) video that has four times the resolution of a 1080p HD video. Until 2022, the HD feed was used to telecast matches on Hotstar, the then-official digital partner for IPL.
An official announcement is likely to be made soon.
Sources said Jio had claimed it was telecasting FIFA matches in 4K but that was not end-to-end. “FIFA was a learning experience for Jio. In the last two months they have relentlessly worked on upgrading the technical front, and are expected to deliver a high-quality experience during IPL,” said a senior media planner.
During FIFA, the broadcaster even came under fire for technical glitches during the telecast of two games. However, the situation was brought under control by the finals, which garnered a huge viewership.
As per industry experts, Sports18 is believed to have spent a few hundred crores on setting up its technical team for IPL. “It has one of the biggest technical teams in India right now,” said an industry veteran.
Besides, the platform is also exploring the option of giving the feed in 16 to 17 languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Odia. “In their pitch, they have been emphasising the need to make IPL local. It should be available to everyone on their mobile headset in their chosen language.”
Another attractive feature that the online telecast is likely to add is “appointment viewing”, wherein the viewer can check the scoreboard and other graphics as and when one wishes to, instead of waiting for the broadcaster to do so.
“During a cricket match, so far, we could see the scorecards, statistics and graphics only when the broadcaster chose to flash it on the screen. However, going forward on Sports18, a viewer can simply click an icon and see the scoreboard at any point,” shared a source.
Early this month, in a move that is likely to be a game-changer for IPL this season, Sports18 announced its decision to air IPL free on the Jio app. The broadcaster also claimed that it was targeting a reach of over 500 million users. As part of its strategy to take TV head-on, the app is expected to sell its inventory, not only based on impressions but also as 10-second slots, exactly like how it is sold on TV.
BCCI announces bids for Women's Premier League title sponsorship rights
Interested parties are required to pay a fee of Rs 1 lakh
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 30, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read
After raking in Rs Rs 4670 cr in the Women's Premier League team auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now invited bids from interested entities to acquire the tournament's title sponsorship rights. The registration process will involve a fee of Rs 1 lakh exclusive of GST.
Bids are invited from both Indian and overseas entities.
"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations of the title sponsor, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Proposal’ (“RFP”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till February 9, 2023. Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee," read the board's official press release quoting BCCI secretary Jay Shah.
Interested parties who wish to submit the bid are required to purchase the RFP, but only those who satisfy the eligibility criteria and pass other terms and conditions are eligible to bid. "It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid.BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason," said Shah.
