Remaining IPL games can't be played in India, says BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI announced the suspension of IPL 2021 last week after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported within its bio-bubble

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 10, 2021 5:01 PM
Sourav Ganguly

The popular Twenty20 league was suspended indefinitely last week on the grounds of rising cases of Covid-19 in India, Saurav Gangulay, head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced that remaining IPL matches can’t be played in India.

"There are lots of organisational hazards like 14-day quarantine," added BCCI chief.

He also said that the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season will have to be played outside the country, according to media reports.

India has reported 366,161 new COVID-19 cases today.

Tags Bcci chief Saurav ganguly IPL2021 IPL suspension IPL News IPL 2021 News IPL advertising news IPL marketing News 2021 IPL News IPL 2021 Updates
