Mega Blockbuster: How a goof-up is making Meesho trend on Twitter

The social media team of Saurav Ganguly accidentally copy-pasted not just the required caption but also the instructions given by Meesho for the teaser campaign, ruining all the suspense

Social media promotions have become the key tool for marketing for most brands these days. Involving a lot of celebrities, influencers, and netizens with teaser campaigns is also routine. However, people involved must be very careful about what they put out on social media to not ruin the suspense. And recently, Saurav Ganguly skipped this very important aspect of social media marketing.

Since the past few hours, a number of celebrities – including Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Rohit Sharma – were sharing posters of what initially appeared to be a film or TV show called ‘Mega Blockbuster’. Each poster had these celebrities covered in a way that they appeared to be the main lead. However, Saurav Ganguly’s social media team made a blunder, when they copy-pasted not just the required caption, but also the brand guidelines in the caption.

The former Indian men’s cricket team captain and current BCCI president, Ganguly’s post on Twitter read: “*Post Copy*: It was fun shooting fun shooting for it! My new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon! #TrailerOut4thSpet #MegaBlockbuster. *Please ensure that Meesho brand name or Meesho hashtag is nowhere mentioned in the September 1 post. (sic)”.

The internet soon jumped in after spotting the blunder, making the brand trend on Twitter.

When you copy the same design made by your partner while you not getting what to write properly.



?????



Sorry Meesho#Meesho https://t.co/BF1rroSfx3 — Shraddha My Best (@Only4ShraddhaU) September 2, 2022

It's #Meesho Promotion ?‍??‍? What your are seeing the posters from Karthi, Rashmika, Rohit Sharma etc..... — RatpacCheck (@RatpacCheck) September 1, 2022

Congratulations #meesho on getting a boomer to be a part of your mega campaign



Ganguly is officially a social media disaster now (also) pic.twitter.com/C2XXhSh6vZ — shrey nagrath (@shreynagrath) September 2, 2022

All Hype vanished just by single post..!! #Meesho pic.twitter.com/QeGHu8x18p — Kartik Vyas ( भारतीय ??) (@Kartikvyas007) September 2, 2022

