Senco Gold & Diamonds unveils campaigns with Kiara Advani, Sourav Ganguly for Dhanteras

Jewellery retail chain Senco Gold & Diamonds has launched new campaigns with actor Kiara Advani and BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly for Dhanteras.

Commenting on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds, said, “This year's jewellery buying trend has been about living life large. After two years of mental anxiety and challenges, customers want to spend and invest in jewellery for happiness and asset building. We have seen larger pieces of necklaces in gold or diamonds and statement pieces of bangles, earrings, and rings getting sold. Sales are expected to get back to pre-Covid levels, with an increase of 15-20 percent from last year. There are new collections, designs in gold, diamond, platinum for customers to choose from and exciting offers on purchase of gold and diamond jewellery. Kiara Advani, our new brand ambassador has launched a new design range and through the campaign Now Is The Time we are encouraging everyone for a return to normal and time to plan to buy jewellery this festive season for a healthy and prosperous future is Now.”

The brand recently roped in Kiara Advani as an ambassador. The Dhanteras campaign by Senco Gold & Diamonds, will run on digital mediums and it is a continuation of the earlier campaign ‘Now is the time’.

Senco Gold & Diamonds has also announced a new campaign with Sourav Ganguly and the launch of its latest men’s platinum jewellery collection - Men of Platinum. Ganguly would be the face of the campaign, donning statement platinum pieces from the collection as he talks about the choices he made at key decisive moments, those that marked his Moments of Truth and marks the man he is today.

