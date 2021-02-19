Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings & RCB spend big at IPL 2021 player auction

South African player Chris Morris was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a record price of Rs 16.2 cr; Mumbai Indians won bid for Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar who finally made his IPL debut

At the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 player auction in Chennai on Thursday, South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive buy in the IPL history after getting picked up by Rajasthan Royals for a record price of Rs 16.25 crore.

A total of 292 players were enlisted for the shortened auctions — 164 of them Indians and 125 non-Indians.

Punjab Kings, who went into the auction with the maximum budget among all teams, paid Rs 14 crore to rope in Australian pacer Jhye Richardson. CSK spent big on all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham who was sold for a staggering Rs 9.25 crore, making him the most expensive uncapped Indian player in IPL history.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went all out for New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, splashing a whopping Rs 15 crore for him.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell also fetched a big amount and was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 14.25 crore after an intense bidding war. Punjab Kings spent big on Jhye Richardson, buying him for a whopping Rs 14 crore.

Cheteshwar Pujara was bought by CSK for his base price of Rs 50 lakh while Steve Smith, released by RR, went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali was picked up by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore, while Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan went to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 3.20 crore.

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar finally made his IPL debut after he was picked by Mumbai Indians at the IPL players’ auction, the last name to go under the hammer in Chennai. The franchise bought Arjun for Rs 20 lakh, which was his base price

India all-rounder Shivam Dube was also in huge demand and went to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore. Nathan Coulter-Nile went to defending champions Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore, who also picked up Piyush Chawla for Rs 2.40 crore. Umesh Yadav was picked by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 1 crore. Punjab Kings spent Rs 8 crore to buy Australia's uncapped player Riley Meredith.

Among the players who went unsold were Hanuma Vihari, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, and Aaron Finch.

