One Moto India is official EV two-wheeler partner of Rajasthan Royals

One Moto India, the British brand for premium EVs in India, has announced that they will be one of the Associate Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals franchise, coming on-board as the Official EV Partner in the Two-Wheeler Segment for the upcoming Season 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts from March 26, 2022.

As part of the association, One Moto India’s official logo will feature on the back of the Royals’ playing helmets and caps, while the mobility company will also unveil the special range of Limited Edition of One Moto two-wheelers - RR X One Moto. The association with the Royals will also see the Rajasthan-based franchise’s players encouraging their fan community to shift to Electric Vehicles and become a part of India’s EV revolution.

Furthermore, the brand will also give away custom design One Moto Rajasthan Royals limited edition scooter range across the Rajasthan Royals academies in Nagpur, Mumbai, Dubai, and the ones that open during the upcoming season. One Moto has chosen to associate with the Royals for Season 15 2022 as the team's ethos in sync with the brand’s ambition to promote sustainable solutions and create awareness.

“Rajasthan Royals has always promoted an eco-friendly approach as a team. The Royals have also always adopted a sustainable approach with steps like opting for jerseys made of sustainable material and the team has been a frontrunner to send a message which is in line with what One Moto India as a brand has been doing. The team and the brand have synergies in place, and the league could be an opportunity to educate masses about making an informed choice of switching to EVs,” said Mohammed Muzammil Riyaz, Partner & Promoter of One Moto India.

Meanwhile, Jake Lush McCrum - Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, also reacted to the association, “We are delighted to welcome a globally recognized brand like One Moto on board. Their vision of providing sustainable yet stylish EV vehicles to consumers has a strong synergy with our central purpose of transforming society through the significant platform we have as an IPL franchise. Through this partnership, we are excited to help them further expand across India and around the world while creating a positive societal impact.”

“We are the first generation to be affected by climate change, therefore it is also our responsibility to do something about it. Switching to EVs is being driven in the form of a mission in India. If we can share the approach with people and motivate them towards making this lifestyle change, then it will be a contribution to be remembered. With this thought in mind we have partnered with Rajasthan Royals,” said Sameer Moidin, Co-Founder & Partner, One Moto India.

The brand has been on an aggressive spree on all the facets including associations with players like Global Assure, and back-to-back product launches including the EV two-wheelers - Byka, Commuta, Electa.

