Nestle Munch partners with 4 T20 franchises as Official Crunch Partners

Nestle Munch has joined hands with four T20 franchises - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, as the ‘Official Crunch Partners’ for the ongoing cricket season.

To inspire youngsters to continue to crunch with confidence with their favorite heroes, Munch has introduced special limited-edition packs featuring players from the four teams. Scanning these packs will lead the consumer to a unique 360° digital experience with their favorite team. As a part of this engagement, there is an array of fun cricket themed games to score runs which can be used to redeem exclusive digital rewards, signed merchandise or even a virtual meet and greet with the players. The fans can also click pictures with their favorite players through attractive AR filters.

Commenting on this mega partnership, Rupali Rattan, Head - Confectionery Business, Nestlé India said, “Munch is thrilled and excited to be partnering with popular teams of the ongoing cricket season. It is a unique association to not only support your favorite teams but also provide youngsters a digital immersive experience & encourage them to keep crunching with confidence”

Speaking about the association, Rajesh Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said “We are delighted to partner with Nestle MUNCH. It is a season of some nerve-wracking and entertaining brand of cricket and with this partnership, we hope to bring cheer and joy to our fans.”

Commenting on the partnership, Binda Dey, CMO, Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “Along with MUNCH we have got a series of exciting activations that will help us share KKR’s journey with fans across. Our commitment to fans continues through our fan engagement initiatives and we look forward to having a great season ahead with MUNCH onboard”

Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, said, “We are equally excited to have a reputed organization such as Nestlé India onboard and we hope this association brings forth the inherent values of brand “MUNCH” which is youthful, peppy and full of life which resonates with the sports ‘Cricket’ and T20 format in particular".

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome MUNCH to Sunrisers Hyderabad family. We share a common vision to help empower and encourage younger generations to achieve their goals. With this partnership, we hope to inspire more people to pursue their passion with confidence and belief.” says K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Joy Chauhan, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson says, “Moments of self-doubt are common in our lives. And when it comes to your performance on the cricket field, confidence can be a game-changer. MUNCH, the self-doubt cruncher, has decided to make its debut on the T20 tournament stage. It has adopted a technology-first approach to create an experiential and immersive game for the consumers of brand MUNCH. A non-TVC, tech-first approach will gamify this experience through pack activation. Now every MUNCH consumer out there can enjoy crunching their doubts and be the hero of this tournament.

