MS Dhoni’s IPL campaign violates code, has to be withdrawn: ASCI

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has asked the IPL to withdraw the promos featuring former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The council found the promo in violation of the ASCI Code as it glorifies violation of traffic rules and directed the IPL administration to remove the campaign by April 20, in an order passed on April 5.

ASCI’s Director General Manisha Kapoor told e4m, “The ad showed a bus stopping in the middle of traffic with complete disregard for traffic rules.”

“Based on these observations, the consumer complaints committee concluded that the YouTube advertisement contravened Chapter III, 3.3 of the ASCI Code, and Clause (a) of the ASCI Guidelines for advertisements depicting automotive vehicles,” she explained.

“The timeline for withdrawal is April 20. In case the advertiser continues to be in violation post the due date then the case will be escalated to the government,” Kapoor said.

Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) has filed a complaint against the promo which is the 1st part of Star Sports’ IPL campaign called ‘Ab ye pagalpan normal hai’.

It was uploaded by IPL on its social media pages on March 4 and evoked sharp reactions from netizens for its alleged poor creativity and promoting violation of traffic rules.

The promo shows Dhoni driving a bus and then stopping and reversing it in peak traffic, halting it in front of a TV shop.

When a traffic constable asks what’s going on Thala, Dhoni uses a megaphone to tell him that Super over is on and he wants to watch it. The traffic policeman treats this as a normal occurrence during IPL and drives away.

exchange4media reached out to Star Sports for a comment on the matter, but is yet to get a response.

