Kansai Nerolac continues its association with SRH for 14th edition of cricket league

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. (KNPL) will continue its association with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the cricket league’s 14th edition. As part of the association, Nerolac’s logo will feature on the lead side of the team’s helmet and cap. The engagement will also witness on-ground branding on the perimeter board and giant screen.

Speaking on the association, Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. said, “Cricket is loved by people across age-groups & cuts across stratums. IPL is one of the most awaited events of the year and is a great opportunity to drive brand visibility & connect. In our centenary year, we are happy to strengthen our continued association with Sunrisers Hyderabad.”

Nerolac has been leveraging people’s favourite sport, cricket for years. The brand has been associated with cricket leagues, championships for decades and with T20 franchisees since 2016.

