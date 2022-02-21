IPL rights tenders to be floated next week: Jay Shah

The e-auction for the rights will be completed in two months, the BCCI secretary has said

The BCCI is all set to float IPL tenders for the 2023-2027 cycle as early as the coming week, media reports have quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as saying.

The IPL e-auction will be completed in two months, Shah has said, adding that the valuation will reflect the growth of the league.

BCCI is also considering various models of awarding bids, the cricket body's secretary has told news networks.

e4m reported earlier this month that the BCCI was set to come out with the tender for the IPL media rights in February and the e-auction would be conducted within 45 days from the date of floating the tender.

This is the second time the BCCI will conduct an e-auction to sell the media rights.

Industry observers believe the value of the cash-rich league for the next five-year rights cycle is most likely to go through the roof since the competitive intensity will be stronger compared to a closed bidding process.

