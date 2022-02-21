IPL rights tenders to be floated next week: Jay Shah

The e-auction for the rights will be completed in two months, the BCCI secretary has said

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 21, 2022 8:42 AM
IPL

The BCCI is all set to float IPL tenders for the 2023-2027 cycle as early as the coming week, media reports have quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as saying. 

The IPL e-auction will be completed in two months, Shah has said, adding that the valuation will reflect the growth of the league.

BCCI is also considering various models of awarding bids, the cricket body's secretary has told news networks.

e4m reported earlier this month that the BCCI was set to come out with the tender for the IPL media rights in February and the e-auction would be conducted within 45 days from the date of floating the tender.

This is the second time the BCCI will conduct an e-auction to sell the media rights.

Industry observers believe the value of the cash-rich league for the next five-year rights cycle is most likely to go through the roof since the competitive intensity will be stronger compared to a closed bidding process.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Bcci Ipl Media rights Jay Shah IPL auction IPL News IPL 2021 News IPL advertising news IPL marketing News 2021 IPL News IPL 2021 Updates
Show comments
You May Also Like
IPL

IPL auction: Franchises spend Rs 551.7 crore on 204 players
1 week ago

Gujarat Titans Logo

CVC Capital Partners names its Ahmedabad IPL franchise as Gujarat Titans
1 week ago

cars24cars24

Cars24 becomes Principal Sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad
1 week ago