‘IPL on TV acts as a great platform for brands to connect with target audience’ 

After clocking excellent results in IPL 2020, Housing.com is all set to partner with the upcoming edition of the tournament with the launch of a new campaign featuring Manoj Bajpai and Rajkumar Rao

What comes to your mind when you picture Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani? Is it a modern urban home, abuzz with romantic banter about house hunt? Well, then you are thinking about Housing.com’s ‘Ghar Dhundhna Koi Inse Seekhe’ campaign. While it was launched a couple of years ago, it helped the brand drive major awareness in 2020, thanks to its partnership with the Indian Premier League 2020.

Elaborating on the decision of associating with IPL, Snehil Gautam, Head, Growth & Marketing, Housing.com, Makaan.com & PropTiger.com said, “2020 would remain unforgettable in human history because of the great shift it caused in the way we perceive safety and security. Like everyone else, our business was also impacted because of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Fortunately, our great prowess as a tech-based brand had us better prepared to absorb the initial shock, and get back to recovery by devising new ways to conduct the business. In the backdrop of the persisting situation, we saw IPL as the mental savior for many, as that was the only LIVE sports and fresh content to hit the TV screens. Hence, it was a unique opportunity for us to enhance our brand awareness.”

IPL has been known to be a great opportunity for marketers to reach masses with a great impact and that very well suited Housing.com’s objective of reaching out to masses in prime real estate markets (tier I and tier II cities). “We see these as upcoming markets for digital real estate,” mentioned Gautam.

Continuing further, he added, “Our objective for the last few years has been to increase our brand awareness among our core audience. While it always gives huge viewership, we knew that the viewership in IPL 2020 would be an all-time high. We are a young brand, with focus on young homebuyers from India’s prime residential markets and IPL is our obvious choice for brand marketing.”

Another factor that perhaps helped the brand freeze on IPL was their decision to change the narrative from men to women taking the final call while buying a house unlike what has been shown by competitor brands for years and IPL’s popularity with women was definitely a bonus. Delving deeper into the creative thought, Janmenjoy Mohanty, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “The Housing team had a simple problem – to stand out and be noticed, amongst all the app-based real estate brands. Property was booming in India and people had access to multiple platforms on their mobiles. Our research showed that most ads showed men buying or selling property. In reality, in most house selling and buying decisions, women play a very important role and that became the foundation of our idea.”

After the launch of the TV campaign ‘Ghar dhoondhna koi inse seekhe’ in 2018, not only has the traffic on its various platforms risen up remarkably, app installations increased by 5x – 6x and the traffic on Housing.com’s main website went up significantly. It also saw an increase on the supply side which means the number of listings by homeowners, brokers on the website increased.

“Due to the effectiveness of IPL, brands are competing with one another to gain higher visibility. While that remains one aspect of doing good business, another key aspect, and possibly a more crucial one, is the quality of your services. While we aspire to increase our visibility as a brand, we are working even harder to improve the quality of our offerings. It is in that aspect that we have an edge,” added Gautam.

After clocking excellent results in IPL 2020, the brand is all set to partner with the upcoming edition of the tournament. This time, the brand has launched a new campaign featuring Manoj Bajpai and Rajkumar Rao. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign “Yahaan Search Khatam Karo” is a series of light-hearted television commercials.

“Our new TVC campaign solidifies our position as problem-solvers for buyers, sellers and renters. Through its humorous take, the new campaign highlights the seriousness of issues that property seekers and owners regularly face. These ad films would not only force viewers to identify themselves with the protagonists but also make them realize that it need not be as complicated a business as we perceive them to be. Housing.com is the fastest growing real estate platform in India and this campaign, we believe, will propel us to the next level of audience growth,” adds Gautam.

While the company is still finalizing the fine print, the partnership with IPL 2021 is surely happening. It will be showcasing its latest campaign during the 60-day long tourney.

“The pandemic had an adverse impact on many businesses and we were no exception. Challenging as it was, this atmosphere also provided an opportunity to increase our brand awareness by betting big on IPL. It is a great platform to reach out to our core target audience, primarily in the age group of 25-35, from Tier I and II cities. At least 90% of our core audience watches IPL,” added Gautam.

Acknowledging the level of competition in brand messaging thrown at the consumer, Gautam stresses on the possibility of your audience forgetting you if not consistently reminded. “So holding on to your existing audience base is quite crucial. At the same time, you also have to make efforts to reach out to a new target base to expand your business footprint. From both these points of view, IPL on TV acts as a great platform for brands to establish a connection with their existing as well as potential target audience.”

IPL has proven to be attracting a lot of younger audiences in this cricket-crazy nation. “That suffices to say that advertising on TV during the IPL could prove to be the most successful way to improve the brand visibility and awareness. Our brand awareness campaigns focus equally on digital and TV marketing. But, the spends are naturally higher on the latter because of it being a comparatively more expensive medium,” added Gautam.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)