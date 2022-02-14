IPL auction: Franchises spend Rs 551.7 crore on 204 players

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction 2022 has concluded with 10 franchises collectively spending Rs 551.7 crore on 204 players, including 67 overseas players. Mumbai Indians made the most expensive purchase by splurging Rs 15.25 crore on wicket keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan.



Deepak Chahar turned out to be the second most expensive player with Chennai Super Kings spending Rs 14 crore to buy him. The other expensive players during the auction included Shreyas Iyer – Rs 12.25 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders), Liam Livingstone – Rs 11.50 crore (Punjab Kings), Shardul Thakur – Rs 10.75 crore (Delhi Capitals), Wanindu Hasaranga – Rs 10.75 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harshal Patel – Rs 10.75 crore (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Nicholas Pooran – Rs 10.75 crore (Sun Risers Hyderabad), Lockie Ferguson – Rs 10 crore (Gujarat Titans), Avesh Khan – Rs 10 crore (Lucknow Super Giants) and Prasidh Krishna – Rs 10 crore (Rajasthan Royals).



During the two-day mega auction, a total of 590 players went under the hammer with 217 possible slots up for grabs, including 70 slots for overseas players. The ten franchises went into the auction with a total purse of Rs 561.5 crore. While Punjab Kings had the highest purse at Rs 72 crore, Delhi Capital went in with the lowest purse at Rs 47.5 crore.



Four of the ten franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings - have hit the maximum squad size of 25 players. While Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have picked 24 players each, Gujarat Titans and Sun Risers Hyderabad have 23 players each, and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants' squad size stands at 22 and 21 players, respectively.



Lucknow Super Giants is the only franchise to have spent its entire salary purse. The remaining nine IPL franchises have Rs 9.8 crore worth of unspent purse with Punjab Kings (Rs 3.45 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 2.95 crore), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 1.55 crore) having the most money left in their purse.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had increased the salary purse to Rs 90 crore per franchise. Franchises who retained a maximum of four players had Rs 42 crore getting deducted from their purse followed by Rs 33 crore for three players retained, Rs 24 crore for two players retained, and Rs 14 crore for retaining a single player.

