IPL 2022 to begin on March 26

The 10-team Indian Premier League 2022 will begin in Mumbai on March 26 and end on May 29, according to media reports.

The decision is said to have been taken at a meeting of the IPL Governing Council (GC) on Thursday (February 24) evening.

According to reports, IPL will be played in Maharashtra with 55 games in Mumbai and 15 in Pune. League matches will be played at four stadiums: 20 at the Wankhede, 15 at Brabourne Stadium, 20 at DY Patil Stadium and 15 at Maharashtra Cricket Association ground in Gahunje. The venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided.

Media reports quoted IPL chairman Brijesh Patel as saying that the tournament will not be played out in front of empty stands. “We will also have crowds but as per the policy of the Maharashtra government. Whether it will be 25 or 50 per cent of the stadium capacity will be decided by the government instruction," he was quoted as saying in one of the reports.

