IPL 2020 final on Nov 10; Vivo retained as title sponsor

Women’s T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches

IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 with the final on November 10, 2020.

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details ? https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

The IPL Governing Council has decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India.

According to media reports, the Governing Council has decided to retain Vivo as the title sponsor along with the other sponsors.

The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches, starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST.

Women’s T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week.