Boost’s latest campaign is an ode to ‘stamina stars’ of the cricket world

Health food drink brand Boost has launched a campaign to celebrate the hidden gems in the world of cricket. The campaign features newcomers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, who, despite the hardships, continued to push the boundaries. The ad film captures the uphill battles of these players who show the world through their grit, determination, and relentless perseverance that ‘game bade ya chhote ground ka nahi, game stamina ka hota hai’.

The campaign depicts the difficulties that Boost's Stamina Stars had to overcome to get to where they are now. The brand has chronicled the unique stamina journey of newcomers like Ruturaj, who made a comeback much to people’s disbelief after his thumb injury. The fact that they didn't have access to suitable playing fields didn't discourage Yashasvi and Umran form showing up for practice every day. They trained with discipline, faced the odds and chased their dreams by taking an unconventional route. Even if it meant cycling 25 kilometers to the cricket stadium for Avesh or putting his technical skills to use and light up local streets and stumps for Sai Kishore.

Set to launch during T20 cricket league through this campaign, Boost wants to commemorate ‘The Stamina Stars’ alongside the biggest performers of cricket. The 360-degree campaign that will run across television, social and digital media is conceptualized by Mindshare.

Krishnan Sundaram, Vice President, Nutrition Category, HUL, said, “Boost has always strived to become the voice of aspiring athletes regardless of their gender or their background. At the end of the day, Cricket like any other sport, requires hard work, perseverance, and stamina to win. With this campaign, we want to tell the world that there’s more to this game than meets the eye.”

Ajay Mehta, Sr. Vice President - Mindshare Content+ & Partnerships said - “T20 cricket league has always been the breeding ground for some of the best-known talents in Cricket in India. While Boost has always associated with top cricketers to bring alive their stamina stories, this year we wanted to celebrate those youngsters who have made it to this big stage irrespective of their backgrounds or where they hail from. Just like any pitch, we wanted to establish that once you are on the field, it’s the stamina that matters! All the films bring alive their back stories of grit, determination & stamina!“

