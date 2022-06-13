IPL: BCCI rakes in big money amidst wild speculation about final winners

The TV and digital rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have gone to two different companies for the 2023-27 rights cycle. Overall, the BCCI has collected a staggering Rs 44,075 crore from the sale of TV and digital rights for the Indian sub-continent.



Based on 410 games, the base price for Package A (TV) and Package B (Digital) rights was Rs 33,620 crore. The TV and digital rights have grown by 31% or Rs 10,455 crore on the base price.



It is believed that Reliance-backed Viacom18 has bagged the digital rights while there is conflicting information about the winner of the TV rights. Sources say that TV rights were a hard-fought contest between Sony and Disney Star.



The IPL per match value has gone up by 97% to Rs 107.5 crore from Rs 54.5 crore in the previous five-year cycle. The per match value stood at Rs 57.5 crore for TV and Rs 50 crore for digital. The cumulative per match base price for TV and digital rights was Rs 82 crore.



The TV and digital rights have been sold for Rs 23,575 crore and Rs 20,500 crore respectively. The base price for TV rights was Rs 20,090 crore and Rs 13,530 crore for digital rights.



The value of TV rights has seen an appreciation of Rs 3,485 crore while the value appreciation of digital rights is almost twice that of the TV at Rs 6,970 crore. In percentage terms, the value of TV and digital rights has increased by 17.34% and 52% respectively compared to the base price.



In the previous cycle, Star India had bagged the media rights for a mind-boggling Rs 16,347.5 crore which included international media rights. The value of IPL TV and digital rights for the Indian sub-continent is already 170% more than the amount paid by Star in 2017. Star had outbid Sony and Facebook with a composite bid of Rs 16,347.5 crore for global media rights.



The value of TV rights has increased by 113% to Rs 23,575 crore compared to Sony's bid of Rs 11,050 crore in 2017. Sony had paid Rs 8200 crore to secure TV rights to the Indian sub-continent for a period of 10 years.



Digital is where the real growth has happened. Compared to Facebook's individual highest bid of Rs 3900 crore for digital rights to the Indian sub-continent, the digital rights value has jumped over five times to Rs 20,050 crore.

