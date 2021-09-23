BCCI extends deadline to buy bid docs for new IPL teams

The date has been extended to October 10 from October 5

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 10:59 AM
bcci

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the deadline for the purchase of Invitation to Tender (ITT) to operate the new IPL teams, according to media reports. The date has been extended to October 10 from October 5. 

BCCI secretary Jay Shah made the announcement through a statement: "The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document available on payment of the non-refundable tender fees on August 31, 2021. The invitation to purchase the ITT document ("Invitation"), issued on August 31, 2021, is attached as Annexure A." 

The ITT will be provided to interested buyers on the payment of Rs 10 lak tender fee exclusive of GST.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Bcci Ipl Tenders Ipl teams Jay Shah IPL News IPL 2021 News IPL advertising news IPL marketing News 2021 IPL News IPL 2021 Updates
Show comments
You May Also Like
IPL

Rs 30,000 crore—Will IPL media rights bid cross the magic number?
2 days ago

csk

Did CSK bag Rs 23 crore sponsorship deal with TVS Srichakra?
6 days ago

bcci

BCCI eyes big moolah from auction of two new IPL teams
1 week ago