BCCI extends deadline to buy bid docs for new IPL teams

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended the deadline for the purchase of Invitation to Tender (ITT) to operate the new IPL teams, according to media reports. The date has been extended to October 10 from October 5.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah made the announcement through a statement: "The Governing Council of the IPL had issued the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") document available on payment of the non-refundable tender fees on August 31, 2021. The invitation to purchase the ITT document ("Invitation"), issued on August 31, 2021, is attached as Annexure A."

The ITT will be provided to interested buyers on the payment of Rs 10 lak tender fee exclusive of GST.

