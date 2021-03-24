Around 35-40% of our marketing budget is spent on IPL: Gaurav Bhola, STUDDS

Gaurav Bhola, GM, Sales & Marketing at STUDDS Accessories, talks about the company's partnership with Rajasthan Royals and plans to foray into international markets in the coming years

Two-wheeler helmet manufacturer STUDDS recently partnered with Rajasthan Royals as their associate sponsor for the Indian Premier League 2021 and 2022. As part of the association, the brand’s logo will feature on helmets and caps of the IPL team.

Though it's the first year for the helmet manufacturer's partnership with the IPL, in the coming years, the company plans to expand its association with the tournament.

“We wanted to get associated with IPL because it has become a buzz of the town lately and a lot of youngsters, especially male, are more inclined towards IPL. Our target audience coincides with the target audience of IPL. Also, helmet being the safety gear we have associated with Rajasthan Royals on their helmet whereas safety is the underlying message,” Gaurav Bhola, GM-SALES & Marketing, STUDDS Accessories Ltd.

“This is our first year. Fortunately, there has been a lot of praise among youngsters lately, especially around the riding segment and helmet being related to as a riding product. Currently, we are associated only with Rajasthan Royals but yes in coming years, we might think of expanding our partnership,” added Bhola.

While speaking about the media plan, Bhola said that the brand is also eyeing ad spots on IPL. “ We are looking at 360-degree approach not only limiting ourselves to this the association with the team but also promoting it digitally, and on TV and print media as well,” said Bhola.

Based on the terms of the arrangement, Rajasthan Royals will sport the logo of STUDDS on the leading side of playing headgear including helmets and caps during the 14th and 15th editions of the league. As a part of this engagement, STUDDS will also produce exclusive, co-branded, limited-edition riding helmets, which will be available for purchase in the market, making it a lifestyle choice for its customers.

Bhola shared that the intention of the partnership is to move towards brand awareness. He said, “Though we have been there in the industry for the last 50 years. Earlier, a helmet used to be associated as a product, which was used to avoid chalan. Lately, it has entered the lifestyle segment. So we want to ensure that we are there on top of mind when people talk about helmets.”

STUDDS is also planning on-ground activation during IPL but it all depends on how the rules and regulations by BCCI eventually pan out. As lately, there has been an increase in cases of COVID and it's confirmed whether the crowd will be allowed or not.

While speaking about the helmet industry, he said, “ Focus towards personal mobility has increased among people, and they are moving from shared riding to personal commuting. So definitely, this will have a positive impact on the two-wheeler industry and on the helmet industry as well since it is co-related. I am optimistic about next year.”

He mentioned, “In 2020, we have been among the very few companies which registered double-digit growth. It has been possible because of the support that our customers are showered on us, and also entire team support. We have surpassed our targets and expectations in terms of top line and bottom line for 2020-21.”

Speaking about IPL budgets, Bhola shared: “We are aiming for a fair chunk of our marketing budget to be spent here. Around 35 to 40% of our marketing budget is spent in the next two to three months.”

This is the first time that the brand has partnered with the cricketing property, but Bhola said that STUDDS is open to partnering with other popular sports like boxing, kabaddi, and badminton as well. "We are optimistic about our association with other sports, said Bhola.

While talking about expansion plans, Bhola said that he is confident about next year. “We are launching new products which will eventually help us in expanding our network and products in a different geography. We are looking at double-digit growth next year as well and will be focusing more on the weaker geographies. Not limiting ourselves to India, we are already exporting to 40 countries and we will continue to add more countries to our list.”

