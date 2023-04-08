11 categories and 45 brands new advertisers for IPL this year
According to TAM advertising report on IPL 16, the eCommerce-gaming category is the top spender as last year
The eCommerce-gaming category continues to be the top spender on TV during IPL 16 as it was for IPL 15, shows TAM advertising report on IPL 16.
According to the report, during the first seven matches, the top five categories had three categories from 'F&B' as compared to four categories from the 'E-commerce' sector in IPL 15.
Also, the top five categories together had more than 55% share of ad volume in IPL 16, and two out of the top five categories were common between IPL 15 and 16.
Moreover, the top five advertisers contributed nearly 40% share of ad volumes during the seven matches of this season. Sporta Technologies ad K P Pan Foods were the only common advertisers among the top five during both seasons.
Bharti Airtel, Coca Cola and Vishnu Packaging were the other advertisers in the top five during IPL 16. The report also stated that 11 new categories and 45 new brands were advertised in seven matches of IPL 16 compared to the same number of matches in IPL 15.
Among the new categories, the majority of the E-commerce categories didn't advertise in IPL 16 as compared to IPL 15. Among the 45 new brands, 'Airtel 5G Plus' topped the list followed by 'Vivo V27 Series'. Parle Platina Hide & Seek Black Bourbon, Joy Hello Sun Sunblock Anti-Tan Lotion and Thumbs Up Charged were the other new brands in the list.
The report also shows that the number of categories, advertisers and brands have dropped in IPL 16 compared to the same number of matches last year. In the first seven matches this year, over 25 categories, 35 advertisers and over 60 brands have advertised.
IPL 2023: Hindware partners with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore
The company will get an opportunity to create engagement activities for fans along with players such as Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Shikhar Dhawan
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:47 PM | 2 min read
Hindware Limited, a bathroom solutions company, has announced its partnership with two of the teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming 2023 season. This strategic partnership will enable Hindware to strengthen its brand visibility and engagement with cricket fans across the country, the company said.
Speaking about the partnership Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware Limited said “Cricket is a sport that unites the entire country with thrilling sporting action that is a feast for Indians around the world. We are delighted to be associated with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Through this synergic partnership, we look forward to engaging with our audience. We are confident that this partnership will help us strengthen our brand presence and drive growth in the highly competitive bathroom solutions market.”
Charu Malhotra, Vice-President, Marketing, Hindware Limited further added, “We are extremely thrilled to partner with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for Hindware to connect with millions of cricket fans across the country. We are proud to have partnered with Punjab Kings and RCB and wish both the teams all the very best for the season ahead.”
Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited said, “It’s always a pleasure when a partner reaffirms their faith by extending the relationship. Especially a partner like Hindware Limited, as a trusted brand across the country they echo our commitment to our fans, and we are confident of expanding this successful partnership.”
Through the partnership Hindware Limited will also get an opportunity to create exciting engagement activities for fans along with stars Virat Kohli, Mohd Siraj, Glenn Maxwell from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar from Punjab Kings. There is more in store from Hindware in terms of contests, giveaways, and social media campaigns with the players.
Astral celebrates 25 years with CSK players grooving to #AstralSilverShuffle beats
The video features Ravindra Jadeja along with Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:09 PM | 1 min read
As Astral Limited completes 25 years, it has released a special video with the leading players of IPL’s marquee team Chennai Super Kings. The video showcases the team’s star player Ravindra Jadeja along with Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, and Ruturaj Gaikwad who are seen dancing to the catchy tune of #AstralSilverShuffle. They can be seen showing some #YellowLove for their longtime sponsor by proudly showcasing Astral’s logo on their jersey.
Astral is also the sponsor for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023. Astral has been at the forefront of partnerships, collaborations, and sponsorship deals across various gamut of sporting events in the country including teams in the previous seasons of IPL, T20 league, teams in the Pro-Kabbadi League, and is focused on developing an ecosystem for nurturing and stimulating young talent across the country.
The company strongly believes in associating with India’s popular culture – Cricket and Bollywood to create a strong brand recall value. Astral Limited has also roped in stars like Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun as their ambassadors for their north and south divisions respectively to keep their image fresh and relevant in the eyes of the consumers.
RuPay kicks off IPL 2023 campaign with Dinesh Karthik
The campaign has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group and highlights the benefits of RuPay Credit Cards linkage on the UPI platform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL) has kicked off the 2023 season with ‘RuPay Credit Card on UPI’ campaign that has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group.
The campaign focuses on creating greater customer awareness of the game-changing product offering from NPCI which allows users to access their RuPay credit cards through the UPI platform.
The opening day of the season features Dinesh Karthik in a humorous advertisement highlighting the benefits of RuPay credit card linkage on UPI, encouraging the viewers to ask their bank for the same. Additionally, as part of the campaign, 3 other films developed by DDB Mudra Group will also be released throughout the league season.
The films playfully describe how customers will be able to use UPI, while also enjoying rewards and the loyalty points program of their favorite credit card.
Commenting on the campaign, Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI, said, “We, at NPCI, are proud to share this path-defining offering of RuPay Credit Cards on UPI and believe it would play a significant role in India’s credit journey. We have always looked to create innovative products facilitating convenience for better payments systems for the nation. Our partnership with IPL, just like the partnership between RuPay and UPI, will amplify our efforts in consumer awareness on the benefits of having access to credit on UPI. The RuPay campaign is witty and breaks clutter. We hope consumers enjoy the ads, as they do IPL.”
Rahul Mathew CCO & Executive Director, DDB Mudra Group, said, “RuPay is the first credit card that allows you to pay through UPI. It’s such a breakthrough and disruption in the category. We felt a product that’s so differentiated and is a standout, needs work that is the same.”
B Natural roped in as Official Fruit Beverage Partner for Punjab Kings
As part of the collaboration, B Natural has launched a campaign #MatchReadyBNaturalDeNaal
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
B Natural Juices & Beverages has announced its partnership with Punjab Kings for the forthcoming Season of IPL 2023. In a first-of-its-kind association, B Natural has come on board as the official Fruit Beverage Partner for IPL 2023 scheduled to begin on March 31, 2023.
As part of the collaboration, B Natural has launched a campaign #MatchReadyBNaturalDeNaal, where the brand is helping Punjab Kings players be match ready with its fruit and fibre beverages.
Expressing his delight on this association, Sanjay Singal, Chief Operating Officer, Dairy & Beverages, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Punjab Kings, one of the preeminent IPL teams. B Natural has always been focused on providing fruit and fiber to its consumers and we are happy to extend the same goodness to the players of Punjab Kings and help them be match ready.”
He further added, “The partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations, and I am confident that it will be an exciting season ahead for the team and the fans.”
Commenting on this collaboration, Satish Menon. CEO of K.P.H. Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd. said “We are delighted to have B Natural Juices & Beverages onboard as the official Fruit Beverage Partner for Punjab Kings. Their goal of promoting an active lifestyle in India is something we as a team admire and support. It’s great to find synergies when you come across like-minded brands with a vision that aligns with yours.”
147 cr video views recorded for IPL 2023 opening weekend: JioCinema
As per the streaming platform, the number of video viewers for the first weekend is more than what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 12:20 PM | 2 min read
JioCinema, the Official Digital Streaming Partner of TATA IPL 2023, has said that the number of video viewers for the first weekend on JioCinema has crossed what was recorded across the entire last season of TATA IPL on digital.
This was also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the platform said.
The average time spent per viewer per match touched 57 minutes. The time spent per viewer per match on JioCinema increased by over 60% compared to last season’s first weekend, it said. According to a release shared by JioCinema, it has clocked over 147 crore video views, recording the highest-ever opening weekend for the TATA IPL on digital.
“These numbers are exceptional and evidence of the digital revolution sweeping through the country. Digital is targetable, addressable and interactive. Unlike legacy services, measurement on digital is based on the exact number of people who come in to watch and not based on subjective extrapolation from a small sample set. The landscape for content consumption has irrevocably moved to digital and JioCinema performance this week is the biggest evidence of it,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “What we witnessed through the opening weekend of the TATA IPL 2023 is a testimony of the faith viewers have shown in JioCinema’s offerings to make the league more accessible, affordable, and in unique first-time cricket broadcast languages, including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya and Gujarati. I want to thank all our sponsors, advertisers, and partners for embarking with us on this journey where we strive to elevate every fan’s TATA IPL viewing experience.”
Nearly half of our marketing spends is focused on IPL: Saroj Panigrahi, My11Circle
The Senior Vice-President of the fantasy cricket platform sheds light on the fan engagement campaigns, connecting with consumer base through IPL and its creative strategies
By Kanchan Srivastava | Apr 3, 2023 8:55 AM | 4 min read
My11Circle, the fantasy cricket platform, took everyone by surprise last year by associating with a new IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as an official title sponsor.
This time, My11Circle has come up with a line-up of fan engagement campaigns that includes a second prize worth Rs 1 crore. The first prize is still a secret.
IPL and fantasy cricket have a nearly 100% overlap in their TG. This is one of the reasons why the company has been spending half of its marketing budget on IPL alone, which is supposed to be the most attractive advertising platform with over 300 million viewers.
Saroj Panigrahi, Senior Vice-President of My11Circle, spoke to e4m about his current strategy around IPL and the road ahead.
Excerpts:
On ROI expectations
Given the popularity of cricket and the following that IPL enjoys in the country, it offers us a great opportunity to engage with new and existing consumers. Our experience with IPL through our title sponsorship of the Lucknow Super Giants as well as our innovative marketing campaigns has allowed us to form a stronger connection with our players.
Our platform witnessed a growth of over 30% in the last IPL and we are positive that with the increased visibility for My11Circle this cricket season, we will see it further boost player presence on our platform.
On consumer engagement
IPL season always offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with our consumer base. We have our brand ambassadors in our different successful campaigns and players can connect with them easily and therefore helping us leverage the tournament better.
Last year our IPL campaign generated excellent engagement with gamers. This year we plan on going even bigger and have launched an exciting master campaign 'bade se bada' as well as a couple of engaging series 'Out of the Park' and 'Locker Room Stories' that will allow fans to get up close and personal with their favourite cricketers. Our campaigns are crafted with the intent to offer a unique proposition, which helps us stay engaged with our community of gamers and at the same time offer a rewarding experience on the platform.
On marketing and creative strategy
In terms of creative strategy, our campaign is a tip-of-the-hat to 'The Giants', as can be seen in the films where our brand ambassadors play larger-than-life roles, tying in beautifully with the maximized experience that My11Circle offers for fantasy gamers.
The creative campaign is focused on building intrigue and excitement amongst fans in what the first prize would be this year. In an unconventional twist, we're going no holds barred in promoting the second prize, leaving fans guessing what the first prize would be.
There is an exciting line-up of campaign films where we have Sourav Ganguly, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill who are the brand ambassadors for My11Circle, donning the roles of larger-than-life figures that symbolize My11Circle offering for this season. Campaigns such as ‘Bade Se Bada’, ‘Locker Room Stories’, and ‘Out of the Park’ feature numerous videos that will all bring a unique experience for the fans and keep them entertained throughout the season.
On IPL media spend
IPL offers the largest cohort of the cricket-loving audience. Anyone over the age of 18, who has an interest in sports is going to be able to enjoy the My11Circle experience and so it’s one of the biggest properties for us to engage with. Nearly half of our marketing spends are focused on the IPL season.
On agency partners
Our creative partners are The Script Room and the films have been shot by seasoned and award-winning director, Vasan Bala. Our media agency is Essence Mediacom. Digital is entirely in-house.
On plans outside the IPL
The sporting landscape today offers us many opportunities to connect with fantasy sports enthusiasts as over the last few years a lot of new leagues have been introduced in the country, including the WPL, which is bringing new excitement in the fantasy sports arena.
India is also hosting the ICC World Cup later this year and we will be looking at these high-octave sporting events to engage with the fantasy gaming community with a focus on rewarding gamers for their skill and expertise.
We've recently onboarded Arshdeep Singh in our fantastic roster of brand ambassadors and will continue to explore partnerships that excite our fans. We also have consistent in-app engagement as well as social media marketing to build deeper connections with our gamers.
On expansion plans
New technologies such as 5G coming in with ultra-high bandwidth, metaverse where players can engage with fans, and increased penetration of smartphones have helped in enabling online gaming to introduce exciting and immersive experiences.
At My11Circle, we are also looking at optimizing the experiences to enhance user engagement. We will also be focusing on sports other than cricket that are popular among fans in the country, including football and kabaddi.
29% growth in ratings due to IPL 2023: Disney Star
As per the broadcaster, 140 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on opening day
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 8:22 AM | 1 min read
Disney Star, the official television broadcaster of TATA IPL 2023, has said that it has clocked a total of 8.7 billion minutes of consumption on TV for the opening match, a massive 47% growth in comparison to last year.
As per the broadcaster, 140 million viewers tuned in for the live broadcast on opening day, which included the Opening Ceremony with 130 million watching the first match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.
“We are humbled by the overwhelming response that #IPLonStar has received from fans across the country. The massive growth in viewing time is a testament to the success of our campaign, focus on building virtues of Star Sports’ broadcast, continuing dominance of linear Television as the preferred platform for uninterrupted viewing of live Cricket and most of all, the deep relationship we share with Cricket fans. This also reiterates the popularity of TATA IPL as the premier Cricket tournament in the world. We will continue to stay committed in our endeavour of serving fans through the power of storytelling, the best-in-class coverage and customization at scale,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Disney Star.
According to industry sources, one of the reasons for IPL’s viewership growth on linear TV is deeper penetration of the Star Sports channels, which is around 90% homes as compared to 80% homes in the last IPL.
