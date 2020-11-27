Zee Zest presents ‘Weekend Zestravaganza’

Zee Zest is all set to present to its viewers an opportunity to UNLimit engagement with their favourite chefs and show hosts through the Weekend Zestravaganza.

The digital campaign that took off recently will go on till 13th December 2020, giving viewers an interactive experience through a series of live online sessions hosted on the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The channel works with the country’s top names in the culinary genre such as chef Ajay Chopra, chef Pankaj Bhadouria, chef Kunal Kapur, chef Rakesh Raghunathan, and chef Akanksha Khatri, and will bring an exclusive line-up of interactions with them.

The audience gets a chance to meet their favourite celeb chefs virtually, as they take them on an inspiring journey through their conversations about wellness, food, and travel, spiced with personal anecdotes.

Viewers can log onto the channel’s Facebook page to participate in the live sessions. The campaign kick-started with chef Kunal Kapur taking over Zee Zest’s social media handle for a day, giving followers a sneak-peek into their favourite chef’s day.

Next was chef Pankaj Bhadouria guiding viewers to create the perfect holiday dish. The upcoming sessions will be an exciting line-up as the hosts continue to share more about their experiences in the culinary world along with some tricks and tips for enhancing your well-being and lifestyle. The following week will also showcase an AMA - ask me anything concept with famous chefs wherein viewers will be able to send their questions in advance and have some of them answered during the rendezvous on the Instagram page of Zest.

With its 360-degree presence via TV, Web, Social Media, and Events, the channel is giving viewers yet another opportunity to Unlimit fun through Weekend Zestravaganza’s experiential weekends.