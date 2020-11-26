Zee Telugu to air thriller film ‘Penguin’ on 29 November

Zee Telugu is set to premiere the emotional thriller movie ‘Penguin’. The story of the movie, set in the sylvan surroundings of Kodaikanal, sketches the trauma of a mother and the lost son who is trying to fit in. The channel is all set to telecast the movie on 29th November at 5 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Rhythm (Keerthy Suresh), a pregnant woman, still carrying the guilt of letting down her son, Ajay, who has been missing for six years. The incident has reshaped her life, destroying her marriage to Raghu (Linga), but also leading her to her present husband Gautham (Madhampatty Rangaraj). Everyone, including the cops, believes the boy to be dead, but Rhythm will not hear anything of it. On a whim, against the advice of the doctor, she goes to the lake where the Ajay went missing, and by quirk of fate, she manages to find the boy (Advaith). The questions loom large: where was he and with whom? Rhythm sets out to find the masked man before he preys on another child.

Debutant director Eashvar Karthic sets up an interesting premise and traps the viewers into a journey of a character who is in deep sorrow, while Santhosh Narayan’s background score resonates with the mood of the film and adds that emotional quotient.