Godrej Security Solutions ropes in Keerthy Suresh for southern markets

DENTSU CREATIVE India has announced the appointment of Surjo Dutt as the CCO (Chief Creative Officer) for West & South regions, effective from September 1, 2023.

Armed with 24 years of experience, Surjo has worked on over 400 campaigns across 70+ brands and 20+ categories.

As the former Chief Creative Officer at FCB India, he played a pivotal role in leading the agency's success story in the country. Prior to that, Surjo led the establishment and growth of Sapient Nitro's advertising business as the National Creative Director - North. He also made significant contributions as the Vice President and Executive Creative Director (ECD) at JWT.

Throughout his career, Surjo has worked with brands such as Pepsi, Frito Lay, Hero Motocorp, GSK, Google, Uber, Vistara, Dominos, Pernod Ricard, Nokia, Airtel, Nestle, and British Airways, to name a few. In addition to this, he has won numerous national and international awards.

In his new role, Surjo will report into Amit Wadhwa, CEO (Chief Executive Officer), DENTSU CREATIVE India.

Commenting on the appointment, Amit Wadhwa said, "I am delighted to welcome Surjo as our creative partner on this exciting journey at DENTSU CREATIVE India. Having previously worked alongside Surjo, I am well aware of his incredible talent for building powerful brands - a quality he has consistently demonstrated across every project he has been involved in. His seamless grasp of strategic contributions and deep understanding of the contemporary media landscape make him the ideal candidate to embody our philosophy of 'Modern Creativity’. I firmly believe that together we will produce work that will leave a lasting mark in the industry.”

Surjo added, "Dentsu has established itself as a creative powerhouse in India, delivering impactful campaigns that have made a huge impact across various categories. The conglomerate’s work has garnered recognition not only within the industry but also at prestigious national and international award platforms. I am genuinely thrilled and deeply grateful for this incredible opportunity. I extend my gratitude to Amit and the dentsu team for acknowledging the value of my work and approach. I am looking forward to playing my part in this exciting new phase of DENTSU CREATIVE’s journey in India. The fact that I have previously worked with Amit and thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it is the icing on the cake for me."