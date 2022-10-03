Godrej Security Solutions unveils campaign with Ayushmann Khurrana

Godrej Security Solutions, a business of Godrej & Boyce, has unveiled their latest campaign ‘Peace of Mind’, with a new film featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film urges people to be in the moment while travelling without worrying about the home security; reminds the vital role played by security solutions in bringing a peace of mind.

This is however shown with a twist! It features Ayushmann interacting with ‘headless’ people around him, ‘headless’ because they have left their mind behind at home worrying about the security of their homes. The fun take was conceptualised by Sixty Fifth Communications.

“Godrej Security Solutions through this film smartly shows how the brand has been a catalyst in bringing mental relaxation to the lives of their consumers, by providing the best security solutions in the market,” claimed the company.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Godrej Security Solutions family! I had fun shooting the ad which has an underlying message that is simple, relatable and the concept is built on such strong human insights. Whenever we attend a function or travel, all of us at some point have a part of our minds left at home, worrying about various things. And here comes in this brand, always with a message that makes people question their readiness in a fun and innovative way. I am really looking forward to see how the audiences react to this one” said Ayushmann Khurrana, Brand Ambassador, Godrej Security Solutions.

Godrej Security Solutions to grab eyeballs even in the physical world, had ‘headless’ mascots in 3 key cities in India, Mumbai, Delhi & Bangalore. It was a simple activation done in the teaser phase, to get people intrigued about the concept of ‘leaving your minds at home with worry’. These headless people ‘interacted’ with consumers on-ground as well as popular Instagram influencers who further helped tease the audience. Another strategic move was to unveil the teaser with Ayushmann with leading entertainment platforms, fan clubs and paparazzi who all got Indian audience curious about Ayushmann’s next project.

Commenting on the campaign Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head, Godrej Security Solutions, said: “People tend to worry about their valuables and loved ones while they are away from home especially for a longer span of time. The new campaign reminds us how we leave our mind behind when worried about security of our homes, our prized possessions or loved ones. The campaign name ‘Peace of Mind’ was kept simple so the message is clear and resonates with a larger audience. The campaign itself is built on strong insights based on various consumer trends. For example, our latest Safe & Sound report had shown that consumers still associate the term ‘Safe & Sound’ with physical health and not home security, as a brand we have always endeavoured to make people more aware about home security. This campaign we hope to turn ‘heads’ and catch the attention of our consumers. We knew to grab attention we had to look at digital platforms that are unconventional for a brand like ours like tapping into Bollywood platforms and creating an on-ground activation that got pedestrians curious. We hope the campaign message spreads and the audience is more receptive to home security solutions in the future.”

Dipesh Kowarkar, Founder and ECD, Sixty Fifth Communications, said:

“All of us have been through this at some point of time. Whether we are at work, at a movie or out on a vacation; one part of our mind is constantly concerned and occupied thinking about things back at home. In this campaign we have addressed the same issue but in a humorous way, by literally translating the ‘Aap yaha, dimaag ghar pe’ condition into a disruptive visual of a ‘Headless Person’.

A clever combination of the tongue-in-cheek humor, the stark visuals and Ayushmaan’s natural performance makes these films relatable for every person, and at the same time are also highly entertaining.”

