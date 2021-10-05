Godrej & Boyce gifts the 'Promise of Security' this festive season

With the festive season around the corner, Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Security Solutions has introduced the concept of ‘Gifting the Promise of Security’ for loved ones, as there has been an increase in social interactions in private secure bubbles. As part of this, the Company has announced assured gifts on the purchase of select Home Lockers. The offer is valid till December 31, 2021, across the country.

With Covid-related restrictions having eased, consumers have gradually begun spending once again, thereby boosting demand. However, keeping the uncertainties in mind, the Company has strategically focused its festive spends and touch points towards digital promotions as on ground interactions and free movement is still restrictive in some regions.Godrej Security Solutions is thus allocating 60% of spends on digital platforms and the rest 40% for on-ground activations. With digital media being the key focus this festive season, the Company plans to go all out by reaching out to consumers through all possible social media and OTT platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Hotstar, YouTube Banners, MX player etc. Further, its on-ground branding will be implemented at various retail outlets, through hoardings as well as placing advertisements in print.

Mehernosh Pithawalla, Vice President, Godrej Security Solutions, said “The ongoing festive season provides us with a great opportunity to propagate the concept of gifting the promise of health and security to consumers, across the country. The overall sentiment towards the festive season looks quite positive among consumers across metro cities as well as tier 2 and tier 3 towns.”

The pandemic has made consumers realize the increased need for home surveillance not only to protect property but to also secure the safety of their loved ones remotely. Keeping this in mind, The Company recently launched India’s most secure home camera range, the ‘Spotlight’. Designed and manufactured in India, this innovative product offers Indians best-in-class data security, so that a customer’s home and personal data stays private. As the use of connected devices is gaining popularity across Indian homes, gifting a home camera can be an ideal gift for loved ones during this festive season to ensure their safety at all times.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)