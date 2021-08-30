Godrej unlocks phase 2 of #AgentofSafety

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group announced today that its business Godrej Locks unveiled the second phase of its Covid-19 #AgentofSafety campaign. Through this initiative, the company recognized and thanked Covid-19 warriors who took charge of the safety of citizens-in-need during these tough times. Godrej Locks reached out to some of these extraordinary warriors to share their inspirational stories as they continue to work selflessly. These stories have been narrated by the warriors, who highlight their initiative, the safety measures undertaken by them along with a message to citizens as an #AgentofSafety. These video stories are featured on www.hargharsurakshit.com. #AgentofSafety is part of Har Ghar Surakshit, a nationwide public awareness initiative by Godrej Locks to make people safety conscious.

When the second wave of COVID-19 took a drastic turn, citizens across the country stepped forward to provide aid to those in need. Through the #AgentofSafety campaign, Godrej Locks recognizes the efforts of some of these samaritans from across the country. In Mumbai, Dr. Marcus Ranney and Dr. Raina Ranney witnessed the impact of the second wave first-hand and decided to take action. They kick started Meds for More, a unique initiative to collect unused COVID medicines and supply them to patients who were unable to afford healthcare. This helped the underprivileged get access to life-saving drugs, which otherwise were out of their reach.

Another inspiring story is about Bhopal based Vijay Iyer, who set out on his two-wheeler, sanitizing homes, and spreading safety messages on COVID-19 educating them to stay indoors and restrict social contact. Bhibudatta Panda from Odisha on the other hand helped senior citizens in his vicinity by supplying essentials and continues to help over 200 families. He also created a blood-donor database to fulfill the requirement of critical patients by ensuring accessibility for rare blood groups. Kumarpal R Chopra, Project Convener- JITO Doctor on Call, Director - JITO Chennai shared his story of how he started the Oxygen on Wheels service, wherein unused buses were modified to accommodate oxygen concentrators for free access to patients.

Panna Shrimali, a playback singer from Patna, set out wearing a PPE kit, to help COVID-positive patients in need of food and medicines. Since April 2021, he has been relentlessly helping people and has been reaching out to 500 COVID-positive patients and senior citizens daily. Tarun Kappala, who had returned from the United States to care for his ailing mother, was moved by the grave situation in the country. So, he decided to be in the battlefield rather than be a spectator and took it upon himself to transport COVID-positive patients in a makeshift ambulance completely free of cost.

Commenting on the initiative, Shyam Motwani, EVP and Business Head, Godrej Locks, said, “During the second wave this year, we witnessed the unfathomable impact of the virus on life and economy. However, we also saw citizens showcasing great resilience and going out of their way to aid those in need. The #AgentofSafety COVID-19 campaign is a small effort by Godrej Locks to recognize the heroes who took it upon themselves to keep citizens safe, protected, and well-informed. They have been championing the cause of safety and contributing towards keeping hundreds of people safe from the virus, every day. In these testing times, we salute all these heroes for writing a new chapter of humanity.”

