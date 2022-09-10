Godrej Locks tells you to 'live freely' and travel without fear

For the last couple of years people have been stuck indoors and recently the ‘wanderlust’ on social media shows exactly how much people had been yearning to live freely! But ‘living free’ is not just about traveling, it’s about taking the time out about living the way you want. Whether you want to spend more time with your family or just build new connections. Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, (GLAFS) recently unveiled their latest campaign, ‘#GoLiveFreely’ wherein it encourages their customers to do what they want and when they want. Being away from your homes for long periods of time, always causes a ton of worries, especially about the safety of your home and your belongings within. Hence, it is apt for an iconic brand synonymous with #HomeSafety to advocate this message.

The campaign film shows a man with his bike exploring the mountains and capturing his love for travel because he is worry-less, as he has a safe home with locking solutions that he trusts. That is the core message and brand trust which Godrej Locks continues to instil in consumer minds.

Shyam Motwani, Business Head, Godrej Locks & Architectural Fittings and Systems, said, “As a legacy brand we have always stressed on the message of peace of mind by ensuring good quality products for home safety. This time instead of talking about our expertise in the field and showcase our latest technology, we simply wanted to advocate a message. “Live Free”, encouraging our audiences to step out and explore.”

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)