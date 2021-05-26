Household products category grew across media except for radio in Jan-Mar’21: TAM AdEx

As per the report, the sector witnessed a growth of 68% on TV and 26% increase in print ad space as compared to the same period in the previous year

The household products category during Jan-March’21 witnessed strong growth across media except for radio. The sector on television witnessed a growth of 68% compared to the same period last year, whereas in print, indexed growth in ad space for Household Products grew by 26% during Jan-Mar’21 compared to Jan-Mar’20.

Similarly, more than two-fold rise observed in ad insertions of Household Products sector on Digital medium, according to the TAM AdEx report on the category. However, unlike other mediums, radio witnessed a significant ad volume drop (54%) on Radio during the same period.

As per the report, Reckitt India topped the advertiser's list on TV and Print, whereas Royale Touche Group led Radio and Godrej Consumer Products led digital media.

On television, Toilet and Floor Cleaners and Household Cleaners together accounted for more than 70% to the ad volume share of the Household Products sector, while the top ten advertisers accounted for more than 95% share of ad volumes during Jan-Mar’21 with Reckitt topping the list. Interestingly, there were more than 130 new brands observed during this period. Also, the top two new brands were from the category Toilet/floor Cleaners i.e. Harpic Power Plus/Bathroom Cleaner and Harpic Power Plus 10x Max Clean.

As per the report, the top two-channel genres on TV together i.e. GEC and Music accounted for more than 50% of ad volume share for the Household Products sector during Jan-Mar’21. GEC genre topped the list in channel genres during Jan-Mar’21. Moreover, feature films was the most preferred program genre to promote Household Products’ brands on Television. Meanwhile the top two program genres i.e. Feature Films and Film Songs together added more than 45% of the total ad volume share of the sector on TV.

On Print medium, category Agarbatti leads the list of top ten Household Products sector. Reckitt Benckiser (India) was the top advertiser with a 10% share of the overall sector’s ad space during Jan-Mar’21 closely followed by Mysoredeep Perfumery House. The top 10 advertisers accounted for more than 65% of ad space share.

As per the report, in Print medium, more than 220 new brands seen during Jan-Mar’21. Emami Emasol Range was the top new brand followed by Zed Black Manthan Mogra Dhoop. Moreover, Bantia Commercial Corporation topped among all the advertisers using the Sales Promotion method for advertising with a 24% share of ad space followed by HUL during Jan-Mar’21.

On the radio medium, furniture-related items ruled with 43% of the total ad volumes’ share of the Household Products sector. The top 10 Advertisers added more than 85% share of ad volumes during Jan-Mar’21 with Royale Touche Group leading the list.

The report indicates that more than 30 new brands observed during Jan-Mar’21 over Jan-Mar’20 with Godrej Locks leading the list. It also mentioned that advertising for Household Products sector was preferred in Evening and Morning time band on Radio. Meanwhile, more than 70% share of the Household Products ad volumes were in Evening and Morning time bands during Jan-Mar’21.

Similarly, on digital too, furniture-related items category was on top with 26% of sector’s advertising share and the top 10 advertisers accounted 77% share of ad insertions during Jan-Mar’21 with Godrej Consumer Products leading the list.

Furthermore, the ad network topped with a 45% share of the Household Products sector’s ad insertions for Digital advertising during Jan-Mar’21 followed by the Programmatic method in the second place.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)