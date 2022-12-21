Keerthy Suresh is the new face of Chandrika Ayurvedic Soap
The soap brand has also unveiled a modern, revamped look with a new packaging
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting’s legacy soap brand, Chandrika, has announced the re-launch of its Chandrika Ayurvedic Soap and unveiled a modern and sleek new packaging, revamping the look and feel of the popular soap bar.
During the launch, Chandrika further revealed famous South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh as their new brand ambassador, who will also feature in their upcoming TVC campaign for the re-launch.
Neeraj Khatri CEO at Wipro Consumer Care Business for India and South Asia said, “As a brand that has captured the trust of millions of Indians for more than 80 years, Chandrika is a unique brand that comes with a legacy and an unwavering following. Through this re-launch, we at Wipro are hoping to strengthen our market leadership in Kerala and our other core markets and widen its appeal to new consumers in other markets as well. With the addition of Keerthy, one of the most talented actors in India, who has come on board as our brand ambassador, we are excited to see what’s in store for this evergreen brand!” The new design and packaging highlight the brand’s core values of listening to nature and tradition and marries it with a renewed understanding of the science of Ayurveda. Intending to be transparent and help a person achieve a consistent glow with Ayurveda, the new packaging lists out its ingredients and benefits more clearly to its consumers.”
S Prasanna Rai, Vice President – Marketing, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting said, “Chandrika, as a heritage brand, has been a part of people’s everyday routine for generations, and our sincere hope is that it continues to be a part of their daily lives for many more generations to come. It is essential for us at Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to stay in tune with the changing times and trends, thus, we have refreshed our packaging to reflect and highlight the ingredients and benefits as well as give it a more modern feel. The formulation of the soap is beloved because of its effectiveness, so we have not altered it in any way, and therefore, we have retained the goodness of all the 7 ingredients. We are also very excited to welcome Keerthy Suresh to the Chandrika family as we head into a new era of beautiful and glowing skin with Chandrika.”
Chandrika Ayurvedic soap is one of the most popular soaps, with an 8% market share in the Kerala market, in the toilet soaps category. It was used in 62% of more than 92.2 Lakh households in Kerala last year. Chandrika uses all-natural ingredients and twice the coconut oil to nourish the skin and help consumers get problem-free clear skin.
Keerthy Suresh said, "I am a long-standing admirer of everything ayurveda, and Chandrika Ayurveda Soap has managed to beautifully capture the essence of ayurveda with its all-natural approach that is scientific, safe and effective over the past 80 years. My perception of beauty has always been to be your natural self and it feels great to work with a brand that echoes the same values. With this partnership, I look forward to creating a positive impact and building an environment where women can flaunt their glowing, healthy skin with or without makeup!”
Amulverse and Women's IPL? What's in store after Amul's utterly eventful FIFA journey
Jayen Mehta, the CEO of Amul India and Nitin Karkare, Vice Chairperson at FCB Ulka let us in on the dairy co-op's brand strategy for its FIFA association
By Tanzila Shaikh | Dec 21, 2022 9:31 AM | 3 min read
The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup finale saw the victory of Argentina and Lionel Messi over France. It was the perfect culmination of the tournament with many nail-biting moments, twists and turns. It's also a winning moment for Amul who marked its FIFA journey by being one of the regional sponsors of team Argentina.
"It’s a moment of immense pride for Amul to be the official regional sponsor of the world champions Argentina," tweeted Amul's official Twitter handle on the victory.
While Amul has always been supporting sports in India, the FIFA World Cup is still unfamiliar territory for an Indian brand. However, while consumers are more inclined towards cricket, there is a strong football viewership in India, says Jayen Mehta, the CEO of Amul India.
Mehta says that the objective behind such a landmark association is to position the brand's milk beverages as the original energy drink. He said, "We have been sponsoring many sporting events because it is a way to catch the youth. Sports has a positive connotation and milk is a form of nutrition, this is why we have been very active in sports-related marketing activity."
For Amul, the FIFA association was full of potential. "Though India is not a strong football-playing nation, it is very strong in football viewership. We wanted to connect with both the great players - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. So we went ahead with becoming a regional sponsor with Argentina and Portugal both the teams."
Mehta also told us that the association with both teams is a year-long association not only limited to the World Cup. The brand will be supporting the team throughout the year.
Amul India was one of the most engaging handles during the FIFA world cup. According to a python algorithm run by journalist Sergio Charlab from Brazil, Amul is the only non-sporting brand on Twitter in the world, which had the most engaging content during the FIFA World Cup on Twitter.
They created 278 individual creatives for both teams across multiple languages.
FCB Ulka, who has been the creative agency of the brand for more than 30 years, has also churned out an anthem campaign which played during the tournament on TV as well as all the digital platforms.
Speaking about how the agency contributed to this association, Nitin Karkare, Vice Chairperson at FCB Ulka said, “We have been anchoring every communication around milk being the original energy drink. Whatever we did was around that messaging.”
When asked about how Amul has been there as one of the legacy brands in India and has been at it with changing times and mediums, Karkare said that consistency and innovation are the key qualities that the brand has, and this has helped the brand to stay relevant through different eras. He said, “Identifying trends and capitalising on those trends is what has helped Amul to stay relevant in every phase of the time.”
Speaking on the vision of the coming year, Mehta said that they are looking out to expand their business and produce more milk products, and export them around the world.
He said, “We have identified a list of activities depending upon various factors such as market, trends, etc. It is a very robust activity." Mehta also hinted that they might sponsor the coming Women's IPL. They are also experimenting with Metaverse creating an Amulverse with all the characters.
We've increased investments by over 40% to back new campaign: Subin Sivan, Cargill
Sivan, Head of Marketing, Cargill’s Oil Business in India, talks about the new campaign for Gemini Oil, the brand’s journey since its inception and more
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 9:02 AM | 5 min read
Cargill India’s edible oil brand, Gemini, recently marked 40 years in the market with a revamped logo and packaged design, and a new TV campaign #AajKyaBannaChahtiHo. Subin Sivan, Head of Marketing, Cargill’s Oil Business in India talks about Cargill’s business in India, and Gemini Oil’s journey since its inception and more.
Tell us a bit about Gemini Oil’s latest campaign - #AajKyaBannaChahtiHo, and what was the objective behind Gemini’s new packaging and logo?
Traditionally, our consumers have been portrayed by brands in a one-dimensional manner. There is a mind-set that is borrowed from the prevailing social concept in many families where a woman in the house is regarded as a primary custodian of the kitchen, and a large part of her identity is derived from there. In our consumer work, we could clearly see the evolution of this traditional construct to a slightly more progressive one. So even in traditional homes, women are now seeking a certain identity that is broader than their responsibility in the kitchen, to be known for their passions and ideas.
She's an individual with her own aspirations and ideas, and that is the need gap and insight around which we found a purpose for brand Gemini, which otherwise aspires to help women unlock time away from the kitchen. The new TVC brings this belief to life by prompting people to change the question from 'Aaj Kya Bana Hai' to 'Aaj Kya Banana Chahti Ho'. With our new packaging, we are trying to bring this positioning to life and contemporize it in terms of its look and feel, both from a logo and design standpoint.
What media mix and budget have you allocated for the campaign, and how much of the overall marketing budget do you plan to spend on digital?
The baseline space for us is Television, as a large consumer base is spread across our co-markets like Maharashtra and Goa. So, we are primarily looking at Marathi TV to reach because it's a reach builder in these markets. For us to be able to tap our consumers digitally is also critical, and a big part of our reach build-up happens on digital. So, while our TV campaign talks about the ad film, and creates a fictional world, our digital campaign takes real life stories of women who've answered the questions, 'Aaj Kya Bana Hai,' and 'Aaj Kya Banna Chahti Ho,' successfully. Additionally, we focus on activation, and invest in partnerships. We are working with a couple of B schools to create homepreneur programmes. We will continue to be the market leader when it comes to investments in our focus markets. We've increased our investments by over 40% to back this new campaign.
As far as the marketing budget goes, broadly, 15% to 20% would be spent on digital. Traditionally, that number has been in single digits. So, it is likely to be under 20%.
Gemini Oil recently completed 40 years in the market, tell us a bit about the edible oil’s journey over the years.
Gemini is a brand that built its legacy of trust by delivering healthy, high-quality products, consistently over the years. It's also one of the largest edible oil brands in the country, but it also continues to grow and expand its presence. After 40 years, it still enjoys market leadership in the markets that it's present in, and continues to enjoy a premium base of consumers. The reason being, Gemini has had many firsts in the industry. It introduced vitamin fortification to oils even before the government mandate. Over the decades, while other brands have followed suit, Gemini has continued to evolve.
We have a fairly strict process of quality control to ensure that the nutrition and freshness of the food cooked in it remains intact for a longer time. Today I see Gemini as a brand that is a mature market leader, operating as a younger brand by changing and evolving. Being the first to move away from the typical kitchen-led product communication to a completely emotional space where the consumer's mind is, and where they want to be, as an enabler brand.
Apart from Gemini, how are Cargill Oil’s other consumer brands performing in the market, and which product is seeing the highest trend?
We have a play in the health and wellness category with our presence in olive oil under Leonardo rice bran under Gemini. Recently we moved part of our Leonardo operations from a packing standpoint to India, which enables us to compete more aggressively and faster, and be more effective in our play in the market. Our aspirations are to put in more investment in the health and wellness space. The fact that we are remodelling our olive operations to be able to cater to the local market better is the evidence that we are investing both at the back end, and soon at the front end as well. We are also looking at expanding our presence. In the northern and eastern markets, where predominantly soybean oil is used, we have a strong brand there in Nature Fresh, which is growing for us in many parts of that region. We are seeing a rise of 20-25% growth on Nature Fresh.
What is your roadmap for future growth?
If I take a two to three-year outlook, we want to double-click on the current strategy and the current consumer insight that we have. The other key pillar is health and wellness for us. So, we are working on a pipeline of strong ideas that we would want to bring to the market, and some of them would be coming under the brand Gemini.
'Nestle may invest more in brands and equity ecosystem if inflation gets better in 2023'
Suresh Narayanan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, spoke to e4m on the sidelines of the 6th CII Marketing Leadership Summit 2022 in Mumbai on Tuesday
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 21, 2022 9:21 AM | 4 min read
Suresh Narayanan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, a company which commands a market capitalization of over Rs 1,94,000 crores, is known as a strong proponent of innovation and technology for business diversification and growth.
Narayanan’s appointment in 2015 coincided with the company’s worst crisis ever. Maggi, its iconic brand, ran into trouble with the Indian food regulators and was removed from shelves across several states.
By the end of 2019, Nestlé India recorded a double-digit value growth over nine consecutive quarters. The company registered growth in FY21 and FY22 as well.
FMCG companies are currently feeling the pinch of inflationary trends. Nestlé is no different although it reported an 8.3% growth in second-quarter net profit to ₹668 crore as compared to ₹617 crore in the same quarter last year.
Narayanan, who is also the Chairman of the CII National Committee on Food Processing Industries, spoke to e4m on the sidelines of the 6th CII Marketing Leadership Summit 2022 in Mumbai on Tuesday. Excerpts:
There are mixed signals in the Indian as well as the global economy. Some key parameters are getting better, and some are on the downturn. Marketers are quite confused about spending. What would be the advertising and media spend outlook for 2023?
I hope it gets to be more positive because realistically speaking, in 2022 food inflation in companies like mine has been quite serious. Thereby, the capability to be investing strongly in building brand equities for a sustainable future has been somewhat interrupted. I do hope that if the inflationary horizon becomes a little bit better in 2023, we might actually be able to invest much more behind brands and behind creating the equity ecosystem that they need.
How are you dealing with inflationary pressures?
At the moment, the strategy that we have got is to first mitigate as best as we can through the economies and efficiencies we have as a large player in the food space.
Second, we try and recalibrate our portfolio towards brands that are capable of delivering better value by better execution over the period of time to give us the results.
In extreme cases, we look at price increases as well where it is beyond our ability to absorb some of the increases in commodity prices. The combination of these is how we have managed to keep in view the interest and strength of the brands that we have with consumers. In all humility, this will also be our strategy going forward.
Nestle is investing a lot in digital advertising. You said earlier that you have close to 3,000 digital ads that are getting changed every minute. Could you please elaborate more on your digital marketing strategy?
Today, most marketing companies in the consumer goods space are digital first. TV commercials still consume a lot of resources mainly because they cater to a large number of consumers. However, digital offers us uniqueness, innovation, customisation and opportunity for penetrating the young population of India. India has the largest Gen Z population which is connected to digital media. They are not watching mainstream TV.
In some of our brands, the share of digital ad spends accounts for 35-45 percent while in some, it is 10-15 percent.
Within digital, which platform is giving the highest ROI (return of investments) to you?
There are numerous digital platforms. We are largely using the usual platforms like Facebook, Google, Twitter and a few others. Some customized platforms also give us a fair amount of traction.
Some advertisers are currently reducing their ad spend on Google and Meta due to various reasons. What is the trend at Nestle?
We are keeping a balance. We have a partnership with Meta and Google. Our goal is to accelerate digital reliance to resonate with consumers for that we use many platforms.
What kind of consumer trends did you observe in 2023?
Consumers at present are operating in two to three spaces; firstly the value space is still very high, and people are looking at value for money.
But there is quite a strong trend towards premiumisation as well due to the aspirational population. The balance of these two trends is going to determine the future of the companies.
Should go back to the roots to make marketing more interesting: Suresh Narayanan, Nestle
Narayanan, Chairman CII National Committee on Food Processing Industries and CMD, Nestle India, was speaking at the 6th CII Marketing Leadership Summit
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 6:36 PM | 3 min read
Just like the national leadership can be a key factor for promoting agile marketing in a country, senior leadership too can set the tone for the organization and encourage an environment of experimentation and risk-taking, as well as provide guidance when necessary.
Speaking at the 6th CII Marketing Leadership Summit 2022 titled – ‘Marketing Agility in the Age of Uncertainty’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Suresh Narayanan, Chairman CII National Committee on Food Processing Industries and CMD, Nestle India stated that during the pandemic, people connected digitally across the system.
Narayanan stated that to activate marketing agility, organisations need to sense and read consumer minds, understand trends, and analyse data and the macro environment with a need to inject ethics and values as a part of your brand strategy as the world is getting digital.
Marketing agility is helping companies by allowing them to rapidly respond to changes in customer demand and market conditions which has allowed it to tap new market segments, he stated.
He further added, “There were 250 million recipe searches and almost 10 million subscribers to food channels. There are almost 7000 food groups with 100 million members on social media. The business landscape is completely changing. This is a new space to be in,” he said.
He stated that through agile marketing practices, companies can quickly adjust their strategy and tactics to target the right customers and maximize their ROI.
According to Narayanan, the basics of marketing will continue only the perspective will change. “There is a need to go back to the roots which will make agile marketing more interesting,” he informed.
“Companies that have adopted agile marketing have seen numerous benefits, including increased customer satisfaction and faster time-to-market. Additionally, agile marketing has helped companies save costs and reduce customer churn,” he added.
Narayanan informed that agile marketing also promotes cross-team learning, allowing teams to share best practices and insights with each other. Finally, it allows for more flexibility with campaigns and strategies, as teams can quickly pivot and adjust, when necessary, he said.
Rajesh Ramakrishnan Chairman, CII National Committee on Marketing Leadership and Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India stated that organizations that can successfully employ VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) marketing agility will be better equipped to anticipate and respond to changing customer preferences and market conditions, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition. Currently, organizations can also adopt VUCADD (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity, Disruption and Diversity).
“This involves anticipating and understanding changes that could impact the organization, as well as having the necessary capabilities and resources to quickly react to those changes,” he said.
He pointed out the leader’s ability to be able to take a high-level approach, looking at what is happening over the long term and setting goals accordingly, while also being able to zoom in and take a more detailed approach, focusing on short-term initiatives and acting as quickly as possible.
Indrani Kar Principal Advisor, Confederation of Indian Industry and Head, CII Suresh Neotia Centre of Excellence for Leadership stated that since the summit’s inception in the year 2017, more than 2000 business leaders and more than 100 eminent speakers and thought leaders who have participated in it.
Anushka Sharma argues with PUMA only to announce brand endorsement
The banter was staged by the brand to create intrigue and to engage Sharma's active fanbase on social media
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 6:18 PM | 3 min read
Anushka Sharma has teamed with with PUMA as the apparel company's brand ambassador. However, the two first sparred online over the company's usage of Sharma's picture on its Instagram stories.
The actor shared one of PUMA's posts featuring her with the caption: "Hey @pumaindia? I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I'm not your ambassador. Please take it down!"
The post was also shared by Sharma's spouse Virat Kohli on his Instagram story and it looked like a full-blown war was in the offing.
However, it was all a ruse to reveal Sharma's new association with PUMA as its brand ambassador. The company revealed that the social media banter was staged. "The marketing gimmick was curated to create intrigue and deeply engage with consumers and Anushka’s fanbase. With this, the actor entered the PUMA family which also includes notable personalities such as Virat Kohli, MC Mary Kom, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Sunil Chhetri, and recently Harrdy Sandhu."
The company's official press release reads: "PUMA on-boarded Anushka over a fun social media banter in a span of 48 hours, staying true to its tagline Forever Faster. On Monday, the brand had announced EOSS promotions on its social media featuring file images of the actor in its products. Anushka took to her social media and called out the brand, asking PUMA to use her imagery only after onboarding her as a brand ambassador.
"In response, PUMA posted an image of a proposal to make the partnership official. Anushka accepted and sealed the deal at the PUMA’s Linking Road store. To make the announcement public, she hopped into a convertible car with the PUMA cat mascot and drove off on the iconic road of Mumbai, flaunting a signage Just Said Yes."
Commenting on her association with PUMA, Anushka Sharma said, “I have been an admirer of the brand PUMA as they have always pushed boundaries and celebrated women who embrace individuality, fashion, sports and fitness culture. This resonates with me because it is something I have always believed in and determinedly followed. With this new association, I will be able to connect with and encourage more women to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. I am looking forward to everything that PUMA and I have planned for the coming year.”
Speaking on the association, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India & Southeast Asia, says, “Anushka is a true embodiment of what it means to be bold and unapologetically herself. As a brand, we strongly believe in supporting and enabling the determined spirit of women. We are extremely excited to bring Anushka into the PUMA family. We will be creating unique opportunities with her to deeply engage with our consumers. We are confident that the new association with Anushka will further drive our approach towards fitness and lifestyle in the country and in turn inch us closer to our consumers across cohorts.”
The actor will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories including select collections through myriad activities and brand campaigns throughout the year.
Hershey India ropes in Disha Patani as brand ambassador for SOFIT
Disha Patani will join John Abraham to build the brand’s proposition of ‘Fit is Fab’
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 20, 2022 11:43 AM | 2 min read
Hershey India has roped in actor and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani as an ambassador for its plant-based drink brand SOFIT.
Disha Patani is joining the SOFIT family alongside John Abraham who has been associated with the brand for over 7 years. Disha and John are endorsers of healthy living and their shared values towards health and fitness resonate with the brand’s core message --‘Fit is Fab’.
The duo will also be seen in SOFIT’s latest TVC, highlighting the significance of staying fit inside-out by making healthy choices for an active lifestyle and urging consumers to adopt it.
Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey India, said, “SOFIT is a brand of strategic importance for Hershey India. With consumers becoming increasingly health conscious and moving towards mindful eating, Disha Patani is an ideal fit for SOFIT. She is an epitome of fitness and complements the brand brilliantly. We are thrilled to have her on board.”
Talking about her association with SOFIT, Disha Patani said, “I am super excited to be partnering with SOFIT. It personifies the attributes of a healthy and active lifestyle, and this aspect makes it an apt choice for fitness enthusiasts. I strongly believe that when you’re fit from the inside, you feel fab on the outside and SOFIT does exactly that.”
John Abraham added, “I am delighted to welcome Disha to the SOFIT family. I have a long-standing alliance with SOFIT and have had a great experience working with the brand. My affinity towards the brand is inspired by our common belief in health and fitness. As advocates for healthy living, I hope Disha and I continue to inspire consumers to lead a healthier lifestyle through our association with SOFIT.”
Industry experts highlight the need to focus on first-party data
At the e4m-Xaxis programmatic summit, a panel of industry heads came together to share insights on the topic - Death of cookies: A threat to programmatic
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 10:44 AM | 3 min read
Industry leaders came together at the e4m-Xaxis programmatic summit to share insights ‘Death of cookies: A threat to programmatic’. With the recent announcement by Google to replicate the cookies soon, the panellists were requested to give some insights on how would businesses work without cookies in the coming years.
Session Chair Bharat Arora began the session by mentioning the recent announcement by Google to replicate the cookies soon and how would businesses work without cookies in the coming years.
Punit Chahar, Asia Head of Digital Performance Marketing, Olx Autos, said, “Cookie was invented keeping in mind that if I could track the user activities then I could give a better user experience. The life of marketers changed in 1994 because before that there was nothing. It is not a third-party cookie that is going to stop, but how it is going to affect you as a digital marketer. Your advertising accounts, around 70% to 80% of remarketing are from a third party, and next year there will be no third party.”
Discussing the importance of first-party data in the marketing industry, Ketan Bharati, VP - of Global Marketing Operations, at Truecaller, said, “The first-party data is a gold mine and the more we dive into it, the better we could retarget our audience. Presently brands like Amazon and Netflix are investing a lot of time in collecting first-party data.” He further mentioned that Truecaller recently launched a campaign in tier 2 and 3 markets and they got a good engagement rate and collected a lot of first-party data.
Taking the discussion forward, Bharat Arora, asked how technology can fill in once cookies no longer exist. On the other hand, Nachiket Deole, Head of Sales, India at Double Verify, said, “We need to start thinking about the cookie's strategies. A lot of research has to be done on data segments - whether those data segments are reliant or not on cookies. Are there take options available that we can feed into our tech stack, which takes care of GDPR, which takes care of user interest, and user privacy and can we use those data points, use those companies to start reading our tech stacks and feeding data?”
Furthermore, discussing how to maintain a balance between customer privacy and marketers accessing the data through cookies, Gagan Singla, Managing Director- Digital Business- JM Financial, said, “In terms of privacy, I guess I don't think there is a balance, to be honest. Because even today, wherever there is privacy to be respected is being respected, where does not respect, it is not respected.”
Panellists also shared strategies on how to boost the third-party data to increase an overall engagement, traffic and conversion ratio, Angsuman Gogoi, Digital Marketing Lead, Glenmark Consumer Care, said, “If I look at first-party data from the bottom bundle perspective, definitely there will be some challenges that we'll have to cater to. The other most important point is contextual targeting which will become the game changer in the coming years.”
Concluding the session, Bharat pointed out the need for more democracy in the data-accessing world to protect the interests of marketers and consumers. Making the data accessing system more flexible and individualistic will help in catering to the needs of both marketers and customers, he said.
