Ranveer Singh & Keerthy Suresh engage in a debate for Kotak’s ActivMoney

Mamaearth, the beauty and personal care brand from the House of Honasa, has launched its latest integrated marketing campaign for their Onion Shampoo, featuring Sharmila Tagore and brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan.

Bringing together the grandmother- daughter duo, the campaign centers around a slice of life moment between the two, where a worried Sara goes to her badi amma, Sharmila Tagore, seeking solutions for her hair fall. Addressing her concern, Sharmila says that when someone has strong roots, they don’t fear falling, connoting strong hair with strong roots.

“This simple yet powerful film effectively represents the brand's philosophy and product proposition centered around the intrinsic goodness it provides,” the company said.

Regarding the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO at Mamaearth, said “Onion has been the most sought-after home remedy to tackle hair fall and at Mamaearth, try to provide these home remedies in hassle-free, easy, ready-to-use formats. Through our recent research, it has been established that the Mamaearth Onion Shampoo is India’s number 1 onion shampoo as per consumers. Since this was a traditional recipe in a modern format, Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan were the best pair to help communicate this message. We hope the consumers resonate with this message and choose the No. 1 onion shampoo with Mamaearth.

"As an actor, I've had the privilege to work with some remarkable artists from around the world, but nothing compares to the joy of working alongside my badi amma. The opportunity to share the screen with her was truly enchanting, and when I was informed that Mamaearth wanted us to feature in their campaign for the No. 1 Onion Shampoo in India, I was thrilled as this has been a remedy, both, my mother and grandmother have been recommending for years to maintain healthy and strong hair. "

says Sara Ali Khan Sharmila Tagore says, - “I have come back to the screen after a long break and working with my granddaughter was an opportunity I would not have missed.” Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, says, “ To reach out to young women who are suffering from of hair-fall, we decided to go to the root of the problem - quite literally! This led us to conceive a powerful and meaningful visual representation: the transformation of an onion's core into a resilient hair follicle, enveloped by layers of protection. As far as the story is concerned, it revolves around a young girl seeking solace in her grandmother's timeless wisdom. For there is an undeniable truth in the depths of experience gained over a lifetime - it seldom disappoints.”

The campaign has been conceptualized by Havas worldwide India, which recently came on board as the creative AOR for Mamaearth.