Kotak Bank unveils new campaign with Sonam Kapoor & Keerthy Suresh

Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched its campaign to promote ‘Kotak Mahindra Bank White Credit Card’, targeted at affluent audiences. The Bank has roped in Sonam Kapoor and Keerthy Suresh for the campaign. Marketing agency Ripple Links has developed the creative and script for the campaign. The two-film campaign poses lifestyle questions to the two protagonists to capture their elegant tastes and refined choices and establishes ‘White’ as a premium colour.

The questions and responses to Sonam Kapoor cleverly lay emphasis on the elegance of White as a colour. When asked about her favorite winter destination, her response was The Swiss Alps because she loves a snowy white winter. Her choice of dessert at the end of an elegant gourmet dinner would be white chocolate parfait with fresh strawberries. A piece of jewelry that would define her is simple white diamond studs. When asked about her ultimate style statement, her response was a beautiful white dress which her friend Roksanda sent her for this interview.

Responses from Keerthy Suresh similarly placed prominence of White colour. Asked on a hobby she picked up recently, she said experimenting with a lot of cheese making and she loves glorious White balls of mozzarella. Her take on the red carpet at Cannes is a classic White gown that looks chic and elegant. When asked about one clothing item that is timeless, her response was a pearly White Kanjivaram saree with a subtle gold saree.

So, both Sonam Kapoor and Keerthy Suresh places emphasis on and through their responses create context for the premium nature of white colour. During the interview, both wore stylish and elegant white dress with a white background. The format of the interview was also structured in a very sophisticated and soothing setting. This laid emphasis on elegance, grace and beauty and associated them with the colour White.

That is where they both introduce ‘Kotak Mahindra Bank White Credit Card’, thus establishing Kotak White Credit Card as a premium product.

