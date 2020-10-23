Zee Tamil & Zee Thirai announce festive line-up

Zee Tamil and Zee Thirai have announced their festive line-up on the auspicious festive occasions of Ayudha Pooja & Vijayadasami in Tamil Nadu. With a wide range of movies across genres by the finest in the Tamil entertainment industry, the festivities are set to be taken up a notch.

Zee Tamil

The festivities begin on 25th October (Ayudha Poojai) with the World Television Premiere of Seeru at 10:30 AM on Zee Tamil starring Jiiva, Riya Suman & Gayathri Krishnaa in the lead roles. It navigates through the journey of Manimaran - a small town cable TV operator who land into trouble with a local politician and his efforts towards taking on a ruthless criminal lawyer in a bid to safeguard his family and friends. At 1.30PM get set to welcome your favorite Zee Tamil artists & celebrities in the Red-Carpet of Zee Tamil Kudumbam Viruthugal 2020 followed by the Part 1 of the premiere event of Zee Tamil Kudumbam Viruthugal 2020 attended by Galaxy of stars at 2.30 pm



On 26th October (Vijayadasami), start the day at 9AM with VOICE- a unique fun filled show with talented mimicry & dubbing artists who have been the voices of famous artists, at 10AM watch Little Super Star Starrer Vantha Rajavaathaan Varuvein, at 1.30PM enjoy RAKITA RAKITA-one of a kind dance & music fusion talent competition between traditional & modern music and at 3:30 PM, the channel is set to premiere the popular romance-drama Oh My Kadavule that narrates the story of two friends who enter marriage without any romantic feelings towards each other, and their experiences through heartbreaks, divorce and a second chance at discovering love.

Zee Thirai

With a strong line-up of movies across genres, Zee Thirai is also set to present audiences with best-in-class entertainment that viewers can enjoy in the safe company of their loved ones at home. On the occasion of Ayudha Poojai 25th October at 8 AM, the channel will telecast Kalavani 2. At 11:00 AM, catch the horror flick – Akash Ganga 2 that opened to rave reviews at the box-office. Starring Veena Nair & Ramya Krishnan is a story of a staunch atheist, Arathi, accepting a challenge from her friends to test the authenticity of an 'Ashramam' that claims to help its followers talk to the dead. To her surprise she communicates with her dead mother. Will she succumb to the evil forces that she awakend or will she emerge victorious forms the crux of the story

At 2PM catch the Tamil sports film – Kennedy Club, written and directed by Suseenthiran. Enjoy the blockbuster film – Devi 2 – a horror comedy at 4:30 PM starring Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia and end the day on a high-note with the telecast of fan-favorite Rajinikanth’s hit film – 2.0 at 7:00 PM.

The next day 26th October (Vijayadasami), fans of cinema can come back for more as Zee Thirai telecasts MO – a horror comedy at 8 AM with Aishwarya Rajesh, Suresh Ravi, Ramesh Thilak, and Darbuka Siva in the leading roles.. Follow this with another Aishwarya Rajesh special – Kanaa at 11 AM – with a star cast that also boasts of Aishwarya Rajesh, Siva Karthikeyan and Sathyaraj.

At 2:00 PM, viewers will be taken on an edge-of-the-seat experience with Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi’s Sethupathy. Enjoy your evening tea with the Harish Kalyan starrer - Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale at 4:30 PM. a story about Arjun whose life and every action are determined by astrology and the alignment of his stars. Bringing the festivities to a banging finale is the telecast of Thala Ajith starrer – Nerkonda Parvai at 7:00 PM. The film that also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam in prominent roles.