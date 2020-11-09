ZEE Biskope lines up special movie fest for Diwali

ZEE Biskope curates a special movie festival, ‘Nestle Munch co-presents Baaji Sach Ke Danka co-powered by Cadbury Bournvita, Special Partner Kings Soyabean Oil’. Beginning 8th November till 12th November 2020, viewers can watch some of the most popular blockbusters everyday at 6:00 PM on ZEE Biskope. The channel will also host a special world television premiere ‘Nestle Munch co-presents Aandhi Toofan’ on the eve of Diwali - 13thNovember 2020 at 6:00 PM.

The movie offerings feature a line-up of handpicked films featuring popular actors from the region. The festival kick-starts with the film ‘Border’ on 8th November featuring Nirahua and Amrapali followed by ‘Challenge’ on 9th November starring Pawan Singh and Madhu Sharma, ‘Siphai’ on 10thNovemberwith the superhit Jodi Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey,‘Dabang Sarkar’ on 11thNovemberwill entertain the viewers with its impressive star cast of Khesari Lal Yadav and Smriti Sinha, and concludes with chartbuster film ‘Jigar’ on 12thNovemberwhere audience will get to see their favourite superstar Nirahua in action once again.

The celebration doesn't end here as the world television premiere of ‘Nestle Munch co-presents Aandhi Toofan’ awaits viewers on November 13 at 6:00 PM, marking an entertaining Diwali eve. Featuring a story of two brothers played by Power Star Pawan Singh and Viraj Bhatt, the story symbolically resonates the essence of brotherhood between Rama & Lakshmana who avenged the evil Ravana to return to their family at home. Pawan & Viraj unite to avenge their father’s murder and return victorious to their widowed mother. Packed with heavy doses of fight sequences, romantic songs, an engaging storyline and a perfect balance of emotions, Aandhi Toofan is a wholesome family entertainer at its very best.

Amarpreet Singh Saini,Business Head, ZEE Biskope& BIG Ganga said, “Diwali is an auspicious occasion when families unite to celebrate. Our curated offerings are an endeavour to provide family entertainment at a time when outdoor celebrations are not a safe reality. The movie line-up through the pre-Diwali week followed by a WTP on the eve of Diwali would set in the celebratory mood through the lens of hyperbolic Bhojpuri entertainment. The brand will accentuate family viewing experience for viewers to rejoice festivities together.”

With the festive line-up, ZEE Biskope aims to provide viewers with an added reason to look forward to the festivities. The channel is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.